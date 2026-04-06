Fact-Check: Reality of Lakers Signing Jaden Ivey Revealed Amid Injuries to Doncic, Reaves

Another tweet on Jaden Ivey has sent social media into a tizzy. Among the sea of many, many claims circulating about the unrestricted free agent, one in particular has caught attention. The post claims that the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been struck with the injury curse just before the playoffs, have signed Jaden Ivey as a last-ditch effort to secure their playoff positioning.

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“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Jaden Ivey. Ivey is expected to start in the absence of Doncic and Reaves. The Lakers get some backcourt help before their playoff run,” the post that gained significant traction on X (formerly Twitter) with over 275,000 views said.

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But apart from the mentions of Luka Doncic’s and Austin Reaves’ injuries, nothing about it is true. The Lakers have not signed Jaden Ivey at all.

The post comes from Brian Caldwell whose bio clearly states, “satire account not affiliated with anyone. your best source for NBA news and updates.” This page regularly posts outlandish NBA satire that almost sounds believable.

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No legitimate NBA account or reporter has reported this news. So take it with a grain of salt.

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Any news about Ivey being signed under the Lakers or any team at this time will be fake. As of April 6, 2026, Jaden Ivey has not joined the Lakers’ roster, and under current league regulations, he is ineligible to play for any team in the upcoming 2026 postseason.

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Jaden Ivey’s real whereabouts and Lakers’ plans revealed

After some controversial comments, Jaden Ivey was waived by the Chicago Bulls on March 30. According to the rules within the NBA’s existing Collective Bargaining Agreement, any player signed after the March 1 waiver deadline is ineligible to appear on a playoff roster for a new team.

So even if the Lakers or any team got Ivey, he wouldn’t be allowed to play in the playoffs. And the Lakers want someone to fill the void of Luka Doncic (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (Grade 2 oblique injury) right now. Most sports medicine specialists predicted they could make their returns in the first or second round of the playoffs that begin on April 18. JJ Redick confirmed that both players are taking extra measures to speed up the timeline.

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Ivey’s departure was further complicated by his lackluster performance and a season riddled with injuries. His injury makes him an inviable option to replace another injured star.

Several false claims about Jaden Ivey are circulating online. His wife, Caitlin Ivey, slammed the fake rumors that they had split because of his recent controversy.

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Ivey’s latest appearance in the public has nothing to do with basketball. A viral video on Saturday night showed the 24-year-old preaching publicly at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn, Alabama.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been forced to rely heavily on LeBron James’ playmaking and increased minutes. Others like Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura have to share the offensive load. While the team sits in third place in the West, their championship odds are currently being dictated by the training room rather than the waiver wire.