Fact Check: Was Rob Pelinka at Disneyland During the 1st Round of 2025 NBA Draft?

How do you choose to enjoy your vacation days? Do nothing and binge-watch all your favourite TV shows? Spend all that hard-earned money to treat yourself to a vacation? Or form a self-betterment routine and stick to it? Whatever it is, you want to do something unique. Going to a basketball game is not an option for Rob Pelinka, whose entire life revolves around the sport. However, after a memorable season in which he saw the Lakers navigate highs and lows, and himself negotiated one of the most shocking player trades of the last decade, the GM needs to relax. However, did he do so by going to ‘The Happiest Place on Earth?’

Yesterday was a memorable day for the basketball world. It was the 2025 NBA Draft. The day NBA franchises took in new players, both strengthening their roster and getting an idea about the competition’s prowess. Therefore, it was only more surprising when a photograph started to make the rounds on the internet. It highlighted a man dressed in a black hoodie, silverish-grey pants, and carrying a green bag. Thanks to the building behind him and another person wearing a Minnie Mouse headband, it was easy to deduce that this photo was taken in Disneyland.

Several people claimed this man to be Rob Pelinka! After all, the black hair with silver streaks and the facial construction made him eerily similar to the Lakers’ GM. The fact that Rob Pelinka was in Disneyland was shocking enough. However, the fact that he was there during the DAY of the NBA DRAFT infuriated many. Comments like “Is he getting fired??” and “He can’t be f**king serious” started to fill up the comments section.

However, before you judge more, it might be important for you to know that this photograph was not taken recently! An X account by the name of ‘Ballsack Sports’ published this photo on X back in February 2023! 2 years and 4 months ago, instead of yesterday. On top of that, ‘Ballsack Sports’ proudly claims to be a ‘Parody/Satire account’, just like ‘NBA Centel’. Therefore, not only is the photo not a recent one, but that man is also not Rob Pelinka!

No official news sites have confirmed, or even mentioned, anything close to this. Sure, with X pages like ‘LakeShowYo’ promoting the ‘news’, one cannot be fully blamed for falling into the trap. Even if Rob Pelinka was at Disneyland on Day 1 of the NBA Draft, it wasn’t anything too bad. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers only have 1 pick in the entire event. That is the 55th pick, which will be selected at the final moments of Day 2! Therefore, no harm, no foul. At least for now.

No one can blame Rob Pelinka even if he wants to enjoy some time off. After all, over the last recent days, his work has not been making him too happy.

NBA reporter Anthony Irwin highlights Rob Pelinka’s not ‘thrilled’ with Miami Heat over trade talks

Though this might be the off-season for the NBA players, it is not an idle time for the General Managers of the NBA franchises. After all, they want to use this off-season to further strengthen their teams by trading players they believe to be a weak link, either performance-wise or from a financial perspective. Some teams have already made big moves, like the Phoenix Suns trading Kevin Durant, while the Boston Celtics cut ties with Kristaps Porzingis. This has only increased the pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers to make some moves on their own. The details of one of them were revealed only a few hours ago.

According to NBA reporter Anthony Irwin, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat have established further negotiations on a trade that would send Andrew Wiggins to LA. In exchange, the Heat would be looking to land Rui Hachimura and his expiring contract, in addition to further expiring money to match salaries. Irwin highlighted that the Lakers can push to keep Hachimura out of the trade. However, that might cost them some first-round draft capital, along with either the No. 55 pick in this year’s draft or a future pick swap. Rob Pelinka might not have even been considering this deal if he hadn’t been desperate.

“Now, fans may be wondering why the Lakers would entertain this kind of deal while their center spot is in such dire straits, but league sources say Rob Pelinka hasn’t been thrilled with the asking prices he has been presented with this summer in trade talks,” Irwin wrote. “If they went ahead with this deal or something similar, look for the Lakers to acquire next year’s starting center with their mid-level exception”.

Negotiating won’t be easy, especially when such big demands are being placed. With any luck, the GM will conclude them soon. After a successful trade deal, he can explore Disneyland as much as he wants!