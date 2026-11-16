Fake Sponsor Reportedly Profiting From 76ers’ $30 Million Deal as LeBron James’ Philly Move Drives Exposure

In September 2026, Bloom Energy replaced Crypto.com as the Philadelphia 76ers’ jersey patch sponsor. So whenever you see LeBron James go out onto the floor with that jersey patch, Bloom Energy makes money through marketing. However, another company with the same name may be making perhaps even more money.

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The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the world’s most famous basketball teams. Naturally, it’s unsurprising that they signed a $30 million+ deal with Bloom Energy. However, here is where the waters get murky. A company called Bloom Nutrition, which manufactures Bloom Energy drinks, seems to be getting all the attention. Furthermore, James joining the 76ers may have added to their gains.

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Bloom Energy, the company that signed with the 76ers, is actually an electricity and fuel cell technology company. They have no relation to Bloom Nutrition or its energy drinks. This has led to the latter benefiting from the $30 million+ deal.

Bloom Energy’s deal with the 76ers is one of the NBA’s most lucrative, at reportedly over $30 million annually. Furthermore, a separate seven-figure investment in community initiatives was also reported.

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As the name suggests, Bloom Nutrition is a health and wellness brand that also makes energy drinks. It’s completely unrelated to Bloom Energy and its $30 million+ deal with the 76ers.

This name confusion may be responsible for free publicity for Bloom Nutrition. After all, the Philadelphia 76ers led the NBA in terms of sponsored engagements with 1.1 million.

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LeBron joining the 76ers this season may have also helped Bloom Nutrition. His joining the 76ers was headline news. With the 76ers adding him to an already stacked roster, the eyes on the team have definitely increased. Additionally, beyond being a superstar, LeBron’s name and personal brand bring a lot to the table.

His move to Philadelphia has been shrouded in complications as well. Not only were fans surprised by the change; his Fanatics helicopter deal also brought more attention to his time with the 76ers before the regular season even started.

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As James used his chopper to travel between New York and Philadelphia, investigative journalist Pablo Torre questioned the nature of the deal. Was James being given more perks than his contract promised? The investigation is still ongoing, and officially, the NBA legend appears to be clear of any charges.

These conditions, combined with James’ star power, meant that the 76ers would get a lot of publicity, negative or positive; perhaps it doesn’t matter. Thus, sponsors benefit from that attention, both directly and indirectly.

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Bloom Energy seemed to have a major social media boost at the beginning of the NBA season. They got more than a million impressions across their various social media platforms when the season started. The wellness brand that was already popular on TikTok got a major boost.

Compared to league-wide logo impressions, this was 3.3 times the reach other patch sponsors got.

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Bloom Energy’s sponsorship with the 76ers reportedly generated over 624,000 impressions across 24 posts in Opening Week. Bloom Nutrition seems to have benefited from that.

Its co-founder, Mari Llewellyn, popularized the brand via her own personal fitness journey. She was a fitness influencer who had over 600k followers on Instagram before starting the brand. So when Bloom Nutrition launched, it already had an audience.

Soon, Llewellyn’s reach grew from 600k to millions. Fans wanted to be like her and embark on the same fitness journey as her. Only this time, they had her brand, Bloom Nutrition, to help them out.

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Ad campaigns, bright, colorful products, and a ton of content popularized Bloom Nutrition online. So when NBA fans witnessed the words Bloom Energy on LeBron James’ jersey, they may have made the connection.

While both companies now share visibility on one of the NBA’s biggest stages, the attention surrounding the 76ers’ jersey patch may be creating an unexpected winner.

The irony is that Bloom Energy paid millions to put its name in front of NBA fans, but another brand with the same name may be reaping some of the rewards. With LeBron bringing unprecedented attention to Philadelphia and the 76ers generating millions of sponsored engagements, the jersey patch has become a major marketing opportunity.

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In a sponsorship deal worth over $30 million, the company that signed the check may not be the only one benefiting.