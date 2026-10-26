Family Reveals Legendary Coach Bob Huggins, Who Developed Multiple NBA Stars, Is Diagnosed With Brain Illness Ahead of Hall of Fame Honor

Bob Huggins spent more than four decades building basketball programs and developing NBA talent. He left a lasting mark on the players who came under his wing. Now, the Hall of Fame coach is facing a personal challenge away from the court. His family has revealed that Huggins is living with a brain condition that affects his daily life.

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The family recently released its statement along with the university, explaining why it had kept the matter private for several months.

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With Bob Huggins (73) preparing for induction into Cincinnati’s James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame, his loved ones felt it was time to update the supporters who had followed his career.

“Bob is living with a progressive cognitive condition that has begun to affect his memory, and aspects of his daily life,” the statement read.

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Moreover, the family also confirmed that he planned to attend the ceremony. There is an emotional reason behind it, too.

“Looking forward to returning to Cincinnati this weekend, celebrating with former players and friends, and sharing in a moment that recognizes not only his accomplishments, but also the enduring bonds formed along the way.

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“Although Bob and his family recognize the challenges that lie ahead, they remain focused on the relationships, experiences, and moments that bring him joy,”

The statement did not identify a specific disease.

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The timing brings attention back to a career that spanned five college programs: Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia.

Bob Huggins finished with 935 career victories and reached the NCAA Final Four with both Cincinnati in 1992 and West Virginia in 2010. He earned his spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.

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Surprisingly, Huggins never won an NCAA national championship. But his teams consistently competed at the highest level. At Cincinnati, where he coached from 1989 to 2005, he collected 10 regular-season conference championships and eight conference tournament titles. The Bearcats also made 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under his leadership.

His influence is visible in the NBA, too.

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Notable NBA players emerged under Bob Huggins

Kenyon Martin, the No. 1 pick in the 2000 draft, became one of Huggins’ most prominent Cincinnati products.

Nick Van Exel also developed under Huggins before building a successful NBA career. More recently, Huggins coached Miles McBride, now with the New York Knicks, and Jevon Carter, currently with the Orlando Magic, at West Virginia.

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Another former player who carried Huggins’ influence into the professional game is Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla played for Huggins at West Virginia and was part of the Mountaineers’ 2010 Final Four team. Huggins helped guide him through injuries during his college career, a relationship that extended beyond game preparation and player development.

“I never want him to forget that I love him. What he did for me, how he stuck with me, nobody else would’ve done it,” Mazzulla said as a collegiate player in an ESPN interview.

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The upcoming Cincinnati honor also carries meaning for the current Bearcats program.

Head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who worked as a student assistant under Huggins, described the weekend as special:



“It’s going to be a special weekend… Just a wonderful person, a wonderful coach. He really embodied the Cincinnati culture and really helped from a branding standpoint.”

For Huggins, the induction offers a chance to revisit the program where he recorded more wins than at any other stop in his career.

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But the family’s announcement has placed the focus beyond trophies and milestones, on the people and relationships he built along the way. His loved ones have made clear that privacy remains important as he faces this next chapter.