Fan Pays $9,000,100 for Lunch With Stephen Curry and Ayesha Over eBay Bidding

An old Warren Buffett tradition found fresh life on eBay this week, although this time, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry added a completely different energy to the story. A mystery bidder quietly walked away with access to one of the most exclusive tables imaginable. And the internet instantly took notice.

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Someone out there just spent $9,000,100 for a seat at one of the wildest lunch tables imaginable. A weeklong eBay auction ended Thursday. And a mystery bidder secured a private meal alongside billionaire Warren Buffett and Stephen Curry. While the winner’s identity remains unknown, the internet already has plenty to talk about. After all, few conversations come with investment wisdom, basketball stories, and a multimillion-dollar charity twist packed into the same afternoon.

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On June 24, one mystery winner and seven guests will sit down in Omaha, Nebraska, with Buffet and the Currys. Meanwhile, the $9 million winning bid keeps climbing. Buffett promised matching donations for both charities involved, pushing the total close to $27 million. The money will support the Glide Foundation and Eat. Learn. Play. As a result, one lunch turned into a massive charity moment packed with star power, intrigue, and plenty of attention online.

“We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for this opportunity, which reflects a shared belief that when different generations and institutions come together with purpose, we can create deeper and more lasting impact for the people who need it most,” Steph said in a statement.

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Imago Ayesha Curry & Stephen Curry, Met Gala 2026 (Credit: People)

Meanwhile, Berkshire, Glide, and Eat. Learn. Play. stayed quiet when contacted for comment after business hours. Now, Glide has spent years working in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, helping people facing homelessness, poverty, and substance abuse during some of the hardest moments of their lives.

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On the other hand, Warren Buffett quietly turned one annual tradition into a fundraising machine for the nonprofit. Across 21 charity auctions held between 2000 and 2022, the legendary investor helped generate nearly $53.2 million for Glide. As a result, a simple lunch invitation slowly became one of the most fascinating charity events tied to a billionaire anywhere in the world.

Interestingly enough, just like Ayesh and Stephen Curry, Warren Buffett has long believed businesses and nonprofits can team up to create real change.

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Ayesha & Stephen Curry’s goals align with Warren Buffett’s

Warren Buffett’s famous lunch auctions began in 2000 and ran yearly, pausing briefly during the pandemic. Over time, they became a high-stakes tradition, with bids crossing $1 million from 2008 onward. Eventually, the run ended after a $19 million lunch in 2022. Later in 2024, a separate attempt raised $1.5 million for a lunch with Marc Benioff, but it did not continue as a lasting format.

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Buffett later brought Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry into the 2026 edition after reaching out to them earlier. Their foundation, Eat.Learn.Play., started in 2019 in Oakland, California. It focuses on children’s well-being through food, education, and sports. The foundation works closely with Oakland Unified School District schools. It also supports meals, reading programs, tutoring, and improved play spaces for kids.

USA Today via Reuters February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Moreover, Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s goals align with Warren Buffett’s because all three focus on long-term impact through simple, scalable giving. Buffett builds large-scale charity impact through auctions and matching donations. Meanwhile, the Currys invest in direct community uplift for children. Together, they connect wealth, sport, and education into one shared mission through nutrition, literacy, and opportunity.

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What started as a simple charity lunch quickly evolved into a global spotlight moment. A mystery bidder secured access to Warren Buffett and the Currys with over $9 millions, setting off huge buzz online. Meanwhile, the event ties together legacy philanthropy, youth-focused impact, and shared purpose across generations. As a result, one dinner now reflects a larger mission built on education, sport, and community change.