Fan Unrest Grows After Nuggets HC Shares Update On Nikola Jokic Injury

A single, awkward back step may have just derailed the Denver Nuggets’ season. Nikola Jokic has been playing well, missing no games this campaign, which is partly why the sight of him limping off has sent a shockwave through the fanbase. Even the head coach’s postgame statement didn’t calm those nerves.

“All I know is it’s just a left knee injury,” David Adelman told reporters after losing 147-123 to the Miami Heat.”Immediately, he knew something was wrong. This is part of the NBA. Anyone who gets hurt, it’s gut-wrenching, especially somebody as special as he is.”

With just about three seconds remaining in the second quarter, teammate Spencer Jones stepped on Jokic’s left foot while backtracking on defense, causing the center’s knee to buckle. The Serb appeared to have hyperextended it and immediately needed attention. Eventually, he limped off the court but did not return.

The immediate concern was a ligament injury, which would be the worst-case scenario and could force Jokic to miss extended time. Adelman stated that they will evaluate Jokic with testing and imaging on Tuesday, December 30, before offering a more complete update. Before his injury, he had already scored 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting, with eight assists and five rebounds. But without Jokic, the Heat came back stronger.

The home team pulled away with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Nuggets after halftime. Norman Powell with 25 points, Nikola Jovic added 22, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 20 points and 11 assists.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray recorded 20 points and 11 assists, and he might have to continue doing the heavy lifting alone. If Nikola Jokic is sidelined, they would lose yet another starter. Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (knee), and Christian Braun (ankle) are also out with injuries. How’s the fanbase pulling through this?

Fans pray, hoping to avoid the worst possible outcome for Nikola Jokic

The Joker has finished first or second in MVP voting for five straight seasons. What he brings to the Nuggets roster can’t be replaced overnight. Plus, ever since he joined the league, he has played fewer than 70 regular-season games just once. That too was in the 2022-23 season, where he played 69 games. The 7x All-Star has been durable; that’s why the fans are shocked to see him go down.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this overpowered demonic individual go down with an injury,” a viewer wrote on X.

Medical analyst, Dr. Evan Jefferies, DPT, also gave his expert opinion.

“Best case scenario: hyperextension or bone bruise,” Jefferies explained. “Worst case scenario: ACL tear. You can’t clearly see if there’s a rotational component, which would be the biggest red flag.”

With this news in mind, another fan was praying for a lesser extended time on the sidelines.

“Hoping it’s just another bone bruise or hyperextension. Please,” a fan wrote.

If the injury is limited to a bone bruise or sprain, recovery timelines are significantly more optimistic. Bone bruises without surgery typically require a few weeks to about a month for full recovery, depending on severity and swelling. However, if further testing reveals an ACL tear, it would effectively end Jokic’s 11th NBA season and require long-term rehabilitation.

While the Nuggets fanbase had its share of optimists, here’s a netizen bracing for the worst outcome.

“8th seed here we come! We don’t even own our own draft pick this year,” a fan posted.

Jokic is coming off an excellent weekend after a mega triple-double in Orlando. This came only days after he dropped a 56-point triple-double on Christmas Day, showing why he is an MVP contender. However, his season may have just come to a screeching halt.

That’s why the fans are sad: “My MVP is down, oh no 😭.”

And while the fans wonder about the future, even the head coach won’t sleep easily tonight.

“Tonight my mind will wander,” Adelman said. “And it’ll wander about what we have to do going forward if he is out for a while or for a long time.”

Even though the Nuggets have Jonas Valanciunas, who started the third quarter in Jokic’s place, expecting a triple-double from him every game is far from ideal.