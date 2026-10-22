Fans Accuse LeBron James of Disrespecting National Anthem as Cameras Catch Unusual Behaviour

LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers debut was supposed to be about basketball. Instead, a few seconds before tip-off at Madison Square Garden have become one of the most talked-about moments of opening week. Cameras caught the 41-year-old appearing to rehearse a golf swing and his free-throw motion during the national anthem. Critics called it disrespect, even though nothing in the footage shows James intended any statement at all.

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The moment came before Philadelphia’s season opener against the New York Knicks on October 20, 2026. As James stood with his Sixers teammates, he appeared to practice a golf swing while the anthem played, then went through his shooting motion. The clip spread quickly on X, where it drew thousands of views and a wave of criticism.

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There is no indication James meant it as a protest or disrespect. No response from James or the Sixers has been reported.

It also turned out to be a charged night in New York. Philadelphia ended up spoiling the Knicks’ championship ring night, and James got into an altercation with a fan.

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One heckled him about his helicopter commute, while another called him soft for his years in Los Angeles. “Ain’t nothing soft in the Midwest… I’m not from the West Coast, I’m from Ohio, baby,” James shot back.

James’ National Anthem Behavior Sparks Backlash as Critics Question His Intentions

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was among the first prominent voices to weigh in, posting a sarcastic “Class all the way.”

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Matt Wallace, one of the accounts that shared the footage, was more direct. “That’s not a protest. That’s not a statement. That’s just disrespect,” he wrote.

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OutKick founder Clay Travis also jumped on the clip, writing, “LeBron decided to practice his golf swing during the national anthem last night,” before adding, “I can’t wait until he retires.”

RedWave Press delivered one of the strongest criticisms, writing: “DISGUSTING: LeBron James practiced his golf swing and free-throw form during the national anthem last night instead of showing basic respect for the country that gave him the freedom and opportunity to become a billionaire. Just RETIRE already, you PATHETIC anti-America pro-China sellout.”

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The post accused James of disrespecting the country and attacked his political loyalties. Those claims reflect the account’s opinion rather than verified facts about James’ intentions.

Esteban (@el_bossmon) connected the incident to James’ departure from Los Angeles, writing, “Horrible look. Glad he’s off the lakers.” The commenter then speculated that Donald Trump and Knicks owner James Dolan had prevented James from joining New York. The post provided no evidence for that allegation.

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Several fans tied the moment to James’ age and future. Another commenter, @megatron60004, wrote, “should have just retired.” At 41, James is beginning a record-extending 24th NBA season.

Liam (@pseudocrazy) took a sarcastic approach, referencing Adam Silver’s defense of the Fanatics-supplied helicopter James uses to commute. “Per NBA commissioner Adam Silver: As long as no NBA team was paying LeBron to act in this way, the league is okay with it,” he joked. The quote is satire, not anything Silver actually said.

The mock attribution pokes fun at the situation; it is not a verified statement from Silver.

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However, this is not the first time James’ anthem routine has been criticized. In December 2025, while still with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was criticized after footage from before a game against the Sacramento Kings appeared to show him swinging his hips as if working on his golf swing.

Radio host Craig Carton was among the critics. “Don’t do it during my national anthem,” Carton said on his podcast.

Away from the controversy, Philadelphia secured a 106–100 victory over New York. James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

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The reactions range from criticism of James’ conduct to sarcasm and personal attacks. However, none establishes his intentions during the anthem. The episode demonstrates how a brief moment involving a high-profile athlete can become a wider debate about public image and expectations.