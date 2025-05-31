Fans Are Worried for Stephen Curry’s Health After Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Pics Reveal Concerning Details

Golden State Warriors’ playoff run is more than worthy to be a forgetful memory. But the stint affected their Golden Boy, Stephen Curry, the most. HC Steve Kerr knew what the point guard’s presence on the floor meant to the team and their hopes to have a deep run. However, the schedule? It wasn’t on Kerr’s side. Curry played 42 minutes in Game 6, then a game-high 46 minutes of Game 7 in Houston and just 48 hours in, he had to face Minnesota, his third game in five days with traveling between them all. Not to mention the physical torture of a defense he had to face from the Rockets.

The result, “One hundred percent,” as Kerr remembers team’s director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini telling him, was a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. While the early exit in the second round hurts the Warriors, it is time for Stephen Curry to get the well-deserved relaxation. And what better than to spend some quality time with his wife?

During the NBA All-Star break, the couple boarded a flight to Mexico for some mid-season vacation, relaxing in the sun and the sand. But since their heartbreak in the playoffs, Steph has been enjoying family time. First it was his son Cai’s 1st birthday bash where the giddy father of four was melting everyone’s hearts. Then, to rest up in the Summers, Steph has again been making traveling plans with Ayesha Curry. The two were spotted in BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, singing ‘Beautiful things’ to Benson Boone with the 2x MVP pouring (and promoting) his bourbon Gentleman’s Cut. And then, it was time for the one thing the two happen to love the most once again– Beach time!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Today, Ayesha shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, loaded with their time on the beach. The post also included snaps of shirtless Steph striking poses alongside his wife, looking effortlessly “Stephortless,” as the TNT crew would say. The carousel also had photos of Ayesha enjoying her time on a foilbike and a mandatory sea creature photo, a turtle in this case. Although their followers were thrilled to see Stephen relaxing and resting it up with no worries, their eyes got the attention of one thing in Steph’s photos. And honestly, it’s hard to miss. See for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) Expand Post

There is something about Stephen Curry’s body that the fans noticed without any mistake- swollen scratches on his arms and chest? Scars of a warrior who returned from the war. Victorious? No. But, just healthy enough to make the curious eyes wary.

Stephen Curry’s photos with Ayesha have the fans worrying about his health

“They really beat Steph up on the court with all the scratches. Enjoy the summer, guys,” one of the fans commented on Ayesha Curry’s latest IG post. Although the scars look healed, they seem to be enough to add sweat to the fans’ foreheads. After all, Stephen Curry is everyone’s favorite hooper, and these die-hards want nothing more than to see him healthy and brimming with energy for that 5th ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, another fan might have just blamed the physical game that the Houston Rockets put up against the Warriors. They wrote, “Curry arm from rockets 😳 they really tried it smh.” Well, do you think it’s unnatural for a team to aim for Steph? No. Leave that man unmarked and watch him cause havoc! When Houston’s Dillon Brooks blatantly admitted to targeting the Warriors‘ guard’s injured thumb, it wasn’t surprising either.

“Steph too old to be chubby like that, tell him to drop 10,” another fan said to Ayesha. Let the man enjoy a break! Some fans have started worrying that the 37-year-old is gaining weight because of his visible tummy roll. Even if he gains some weight, the next season won’t begin until October 2025! However, these fan emotions seem valid because they still want the Baby-Faced Assassin to get that ring before he retires.

Someone wrote, “My king enjoying Cancun, his back deserves this.” Earlier in March, Curry experienced a back injury and fatigue during a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The 37-year-old superstar was seemingly in pain on the court and struggled while shooting 28.6% from the field. Even the head coach, Steve Kerr, confessed to the troubles. Thus, the fans are a bit relieved that Steph’s back is getting some rest while enjoying the break in ‘Cancun’. Get the reference?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, “Geesh Steph working out on the Beach, now dey in His Car,” another fan commented. The fan playfully captures Stephen Curry’s said beach workout moment, then cheekily jumps to the idea of fans chasing him down to his car. First, they’re in awe of his flexing. Next, they’re all up in his business.

Therefore, Stephen’s offseason glow is real, and Ayesha‘s right there stealing the show too, but so is the fan frenzy. From birthday hugs to beach workouts, every moment sparks buzz. Sure, the scars and tummy rolls have fans whispering. Yet, the love runs deep—they just want their champ healthy and ready to shine. For now, let the Currys soak up the sun and dodge the paparazzi, both on the sand and in the car.