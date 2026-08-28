Fans Aren’t Buying Kylie Jenner’s ‘Fell in Love’ With Knicks Confession

The New York Knicks have always drawn Hollywood royalty to Madison Square Garden. Now, Kylie Jenner joins the star-studded crowd. But her newfound Knicks love has an unexpected connection. Timothee Chalamet may have played a bigger role than anyone imagined.

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Jenner and Chalamet have been together since 2023. Their relationship has also brought Kylie closer to the Knicks scene. She now regularly joins the famous faces courtside, from Ben Stiller and Mariska Hargitay to Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, and Spike Lee.

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But Jenner was not always a basketball fan. She recently opened up about her transformation on the Better Half podcast. “Never was into it unless it was, like, someone was married or dating someone. And then I would watch it. But no, I was never really into it,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said.

“Sometimes for the finals, like, I would watch. It wasn’t until I went to my first Knicks game that I fell in love. Like, there’s something about the energy in the stadium and MSG and being there,” she added.

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Following the New York Knicks for two seasons, sitting by the court has made her fall in love with the team. Kylie Jenner also feels like the “luckiest Knicks fan” because she is a new fan. But the basketball lovers aren’t buying the 29-year-old’s confession.

Kylie Jenner’s Knicks confession isn’t sitting right with NBA fans

“She’s from California and grew up a Lakers fan. I’m not buying the larp,” one of the fans wrote on X. Well, it somewhat makes sense that being born and raised in California, Kylie would easily be an LA Lakers fan. Therefore, her admitting her love for the New York Knicks feels like a lie to the NBA community.

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Another one commented, “Knick fan is a trend now I feel bad for people who been there for like 30 years.” Right now, everyone wants to be a Knicks fan, and why not? Jalen Brunson & Co. ended their 53-year-old drought this year, bringing the title home.

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Yet, new fans, like Kylie Jenner, are stealing the spotlight compared to veteran fans, according to the internet. Meanwhile, someone wrote, “Real convenient to be a Knicks fan when they’re doing well. My real ones been through hell and back thrice.”

“Ask her if she knows who Larry Brown is,” a fan said. That might be a brutal way of asking Kylie if she has truly fallen in love with the sport or even the Knicks as a matter of fact.

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Now, keeping up with the sentiment, a fan commented, “And I’m sure if they break up she’ll still go to games. Stop 😂” According to fans, if Timothee Chalamet is the reason behind Kylie Jenner’s love for the New York Knicks, then she’ll stop going to the games if their relationship comes to an end.

Being a new fan is hard because veterans would always be there questioning the decision. And it looks like Kylie Jenner is experiencing the latter right now.