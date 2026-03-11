Fans Call Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game a “Disgrace” to Kobe Bryant – Here’s Why

On Tuesday night, the NBA record books were rewritten in a manner that has left the basketball world deeply fractured. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo erupted for 83 points in a 150-129 victory over the Washington Wizards, surpassing Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point mark to claim the second-highest scoring performance in league history. While the Kaseya Center rained down cheers, the celebration was short-lived on social media, where a firestorm of criticism erupted over the supposed unethical nature of the milestone.

Adebayo’s stat line was an anomaly: 20-of-43 from the field, 7-of-22 from deep, and a staggering, record-breaking 36-of-43 from the free-throw line. The sheer volume of whistles, combined with the Heat’s tactical decisions late in the game, drew immediate condemnation from analysts and purists alike.

Unlike Dwyane Wade, Vince Carter, LeBron James, and other NBA players, members of the media were quick to rain on this parade.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted the hollow nature of the achievement, tweeting. “Obviously a major accomplishment. The fact that it happened against a team not trying to win and was aided by his team intentionally fouling when they were already up 20 will factor how it will be remembered, though.”

Lakers Nation’s representative insider, Trevor Lane tweeted, “83 is 83 but that really felt gross to do it like that.”

Their comments were a trigger for fans to debate whether Adebayo’s record was really that great or did he just follow Kobe Bryant’s blueprint. By the time Adebayo checked out with just over a minute remaining, the “historic” night had transformed into a referendum on the state of the modern NBA.

Fans Slam Bam Adebayo & Co. Over Free Throws and Intentional Fouling

As McMenamin’s and Lane’s posts indicate, the reactions to Bam Adebayo’s record were not all celebratory. Obviously the comparisons to Kobe Bryant’s 2006 masterpiece against Toronto were prominent. Most of it is unfavorable.

For many, the lack of competitive resistance made the 83-point total feel manufactured. One fan summarized the sentiment of many, stating, “Bam adebayo scoring 81 pts on 41 free throw attempts isn’t impressive im sorry.” This was echoed by those who felt the milestone was an insult to the Mamba Mentality by declaring, “This is a disgrace to Kobe’s 81.”

The frustration extended beyond just the box score, targeting the Heat organization for what was perceived as a blatant disregard for the spirit of the game. One detractor couldn’t be louder when they posted, “THE MIAMI HEAT ORGANIZATION SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES. WHAT WE JUST WITNESSED WAS THE MOST SHAMEFUL DISPLAY OF EVERY UNETHICAL CONCEPT IN EXISTENCE. A DESPICABLE WATCH.”

Some went a step further, alleging the NBA orchestrated this for commercial reasons. “NBA had to do something for ratings and have people talk about it. World Baseball Classic is dominating and NFL free agency.”

The sentiment that the game has devolved into a whistle-driven product was a common theme among the critics. “Disgusting! No defense! 43 free throws attempted!” screamed one person, while another lamented the decay of the sport saying, “The NBA, lack of defense, traveling, carrying, etc. The whole product is a joke!”

The Wizards, who have now lost nine straight, offered little in the way of defensive resistance, allowing Adebayo to reach 62 points by the end of the third quarter. While the Heat bench celebrated the feat, some implied the Wizards were scapegoated claiming, “felt icky watching 43 fta 😭 wizards are already down big and you stat pad. yeah way to go bam 😅”

Adebayo also had his supporters who pointed out Bryant’s 81 points weren’t as organic either. “Lakers were up 18 in the 4th against the raptors and he kept shooting the game is over wonder why that’s not stat padding when Kobe does it.”

Yet the Black Mamba’s supporters felt that the former second-highest record was just a higher quality for the Lakers’ comeback against the Raptors. “That was good! But Kob’s 81 was still better. Situations are different. Kobe grinded it out, for the Lakers to win after being down big in the 1st half, while Bam is still playing even if they have a big lead.”

Nobody’s going to agree to disagree though. Bam’s 83 will likely remain one of the most polarizing numbers in sports history. As fans continue to debate the legitimacy of the night, for most fans, no amount of points can replace the integrity of a hard-earned bucket.