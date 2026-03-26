Fans Call Celtics-Thunder Telecast Decision a “Disappointment” as OKC Seemingly Max Out ESPN Limit

The Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder had fully healthy rosters. This was a clash not just between two championship contenders, but the last two teams to successfully complete the conquest. The excitement didn’t need any building up. Once Jayson Tatum returned, fans had this game circled on their calendar. This was a must-watch. That’s the reason it was disappointing to see that the contest wasn’t publicised the way it should have.

Notably, the Celtics-Thunder clash wasn’t a nationally televised game. The only way for fans to watch the blockbuster matchup would be through the local networks in the respective cities or by purchasing the NBA League Pass. NBA insider Brett Siegel felt ESPN could have changed that.

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“Tonight’s Thunder-Celtics game is one of the best games in a while, and yet the only people who can watch it are those in local markets or have NBA League Pass. This should have absolutely been flexed onto ESPN tonight,” he wrote on X.

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There’s precedent to Siegel’s suggestion. Last season, ESPN and ABC flexed their nationally televised schedules to accommodate high-seeded or tempting games. The Thunder, who shattered their regular-season record, received three additional games as part of this process. Likewise, tonight’s clash had that same feeling. This could potentially be a Finals matchup. What made matters worse is that both teams played exactly as if this were the game of games.

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Putting it on national television would have helped fans across the world tune in. Moreover, it would surely attract a large audience. That’s a direct benefit to the NBA and its partners. Likewise, fans also joined in on Siegel’s sentiments.

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The NBA disappoints fans with its scheduling

“I can’t believe this wasn’t added, especially with Cade being out,” a fan reacted to the Celtics-Thunder clash not being on national television. Practically, we saw the two best teams from both conferences take the mat. And they were healthy with Jayson Tatum back and the Thunder also having Jalen Williams.

Many fans felt that if there was any game meant to be broadcast, this was it. “Thunder vs Celtics not being on national TV is insane and doesn’t make any sense,” a fan added to the sentiment. The game even delivered on the anticipated intensity. The Celtics bounced back from a double-digit deficit to snap the Thunder’s 12-game winning streak.

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Even the stars showed out. Jaylen Brown scored 33 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 in the back-and-forth duel. However, fans do have a suspicion as to why this game couldn’t make it to ESPN in particular. “Thunder-Celtics is not on national TV today because the Thunder reached the limit of national TV games a team can have on ESPN,” a fan mentioned.

The NBA hasn’t suggested there’s a hard cap for teams to appear on ESPN or any of its other media partners. That being said, it’s possible that the math couldn’t be worked out. With the new media deal, the league has a record number of nationally televised games. Those are being shared across partners. Maybe fitting a game in on such short notice wasn’t possible.

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“They clearly didn’t think Tatum would be back for this game,” a fan pointed out. That must have played a part in the selection of games. The Thunder have the most nationally televised games this season with 34. The Celtics started the season without Tatum, and many of their stars were missing. Possibly, the NBA didn’t account for Tatum’s late-season return when deciding which games are fitting for national television. But could they have flexed some other game?

“But hawks & pistons with no Cade Cunningham is this is a joke,” a fan wrote. That’s the argument Siegel seems to be making as well. Even if there is a limit, it’s vital for the NBA to account for context. Pistons-Hawks turned out to be an overtime thriller. However, fans would much rather watch two championship contenders at their peaks take on each other. Shifting the games they broadcast is what took place last season.

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It could be a logistics problem for the NBA to flex games this season. Since the games are predetermined, and hardly any room to shuffle, they couldn’t have the Thunder-Celtics clash reach a bigger audience. But again, would a little adjustment really have hurt that much?