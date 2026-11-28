Before the Finals, Candace Parker questioned why anyone would pick the Knicks over the Spurs with four words: “Have you watched Wemby?” The Knicks went on to win the title, and the line followed her for months. On Friday night, with Wembanyama facing the Lakers in the NBA Cup, fans decided her commentary was leaning toward San Antonio once again.

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The complaints came after the Spurs’ 99-96 win at Frost Bank Center. Parker was on the color-commentary call for a game that San Antonio won after overcoming a 20-point second-quarter deficit, and fans took issue with her commentary and questioned her impartiality on social media, especially during a period in the game where it appeared that Wemby had traveled.

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It was the first meeting of the season between Wembanyama and Luka Doncic. The matchup drew a lot of attention, and the broadcast was a main topic afterward.

The game gave viewers plenty to focus on. Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, adding two assists, four steals, and two blocks, while Stephon Castle scored 26 to lead the Spurs. Doncic led the Lakers with 31 points but shot 1-for-13 from three, and the loss eliminated the 15-4 Lakers from the NBA Cup while the Spurs moved to 16-4.

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It was not the first time Parker’s work on a Spurs game was criticized this season. While calling the Oct. 23 game between the Rockets and Spurs alongside Kevin Harlan, she referenced a college pick-and-roll at Texas between Kevin Durant and Daniel “Boobie” Gibson. Their college careers did not overlap, and fans seized on the timeline error. That incident set the tone for how viewers have approached her Spurs broadcasts since.

Friday’s reaction was sharper and more specific. One fan focused on a particular moment involving Wembanyama:

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“Candace Parker GLAZING Wemby for making a layup ‘without traveling.'”

“Pure glaze😂,” another fan said.

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Other fans went after her overall performance.

“Alright this is me being kinda mean, but Candace Parker is absolutely HORRIFIC at being the color commentator for these games. She gets caught stumbling on her words way too much which leads to absolute bullshit leaving her mouth that is either dead wrong or doesn’t make any sort of sense,” the fan said.

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“The worst commentary ever bro we get it Wemby is the greatest ever atp like stfu,” another fan said.

The Lakers angle came from a third fan.

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“Candace Parker the former Spark being so anti Laker on the call was so annoying btw lol,” the post read. A fourth fan took the complaint directly to the league. “Hey @NBA next time please don’t put Candace Parker in comms for Spurs game. We want to listen to a commentary and not unnecessary glazing,” this fan said.

The reaction also shows the pressure on a color commentator. A broadcaster who praises a young star can be accused of favoritism, and one who criticizes a popular team can be accused of an agenda. For Parker, the Finals comment and the Oct. 23 error mean viewers are watching for mistakes more closely.

For now, neither Parker nor the league has responded to the complaints. The Spurs play the Mavericks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 4, and the broadcast crew for that game will face the same scrutiny.

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If fans continue to push back, the calls for a different color commentator on Victor Wembanyama’s games may grow louder.