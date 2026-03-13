Fans Call Out Chris Finch’s Take on LeBron James, Accuse Timberwolves HC of Playing Mind Games vs. Lakers

Lakers Nation knows that the fit around LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic is not optimized yet. With Bron’s latest injury setback, the Lakers have won three games in a row. But when the Minnesota Timberwolves tried to highlight the issue, the fans rallied together in support.

“Seems to activate Luka and Reaves, they seem to share the shots a little but more,” said Finch, in a post-game chat with the media. “They become exponentially more dangerous in that regard. Obviously, LeBron’s a great player, but they’ve been pretty good when two of those three have been out because of just a usage puzzle.”

Statistically, what Chris Finch pointed out has merit. The Lakers have a 9-2 record with Reaves, Doncic, and no LeBron James. On Tuesday, Reaves and Doncic carried the load in a dominant 120-106 win over Minnesota as they combined for 62 points, over half the team’s scoring. The Lakers have scored 120+ points in two of their last three games without James.

During that stretch, they produced a 121.8 offensive rating. Their defense also held up well, posting a 108.1 defensive rating. The three-man lineup of Luka, Reaves, and LeBron has a net rating of -1.1, with a 109.3 offensive rating, which would be the second-worst offensive rating in the NBA, only behind Indiana.

Even with James missing more than 20 games this season, and sitting out his third straight due to left foot arthritis and a hip contusion, JJ Redick’s team has managed to find the momentum, stringing together three consecutive victories. However, for the majority of the season, one of the big 3 remained injured, giving lesser time for coach JJ Redick to figure out the dynamics.

The praise from Finch didn’t sit right with the Lakers faithful, because in the past, he had taken some shots at the franchise. Additionally, no fan would like the statement against one of the franchise leaders.

Fans support LeBron James amid fit issues

Without James, the Lakers held the Timberwolves to just 68 points through three quarters and shut them down from deep as Minnesota shot just 25% from 3-point range. The 120-106 victory pushed the Lakers into fourth place in the West and dropped Minnesota (40-25) to fifth. Fans clearly felt the statement from Finch was to cope with the loss.

“Trying to cause drama to cope with lakers winning series 3-0 this year 😂.”

Earlier this season, Finch took a playful shot at Redick on The Ringer’s The Zach Lowe Show.”I bet you three quarters of these people are going to go home and do a podcast tonight,” Finch said. “I mean, it’ll qualify you to coach the Lakers.” The netizens haven’t forgotten it and feel the recent comment is also in line with mind games.

One fan wrote, “Divide and Conquer.. Easy trick in the book…” Another agreed with the sentiment, “Sweep y’all on the reg season. Keep your mind games off my team. FOH.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves were the second straight top 10 scoring team the Lakers held well below their average. In fact, Edwards just 2 made field goals on 15 tries. Clearly, the netizens are not letting Finch’s statement on the Big 3 of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic divide their attention.

“the opps are trying to divide us, don’t fall for their devious trick”.

On Tuesday, the Lakers scored a measly 16 points in the first quarter and still cruised to a win. Even without the offensive prowess of LeBron James, that’s a great feat. That’s why the fans are not worried by Finch’s remark.

“tryna f— up our locker room cause he lost his i see the play.”

Last week, even Luka Doncic took offense to the question about the efficiency of the Big 3 together. “You guys going to ask me this question every night? Every night. But you know, I think just what everybody sees. The chemistry is going to keep building, every day, every game we play.”

If Doncic is not worried, neither is the Lakers nation. They would rally around the team and call out the mistakes, but wouldn’t fall for other team fans or coaches to take shots at their team or any player.