Fans Call Out Pistons’ Treatment of Victor Wembanyama, Send Spurs Star Harsh Reality Check

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Detroit Pistons on the road, taking home a 114-103 win to start their five-game road trip. However, one of the stories of the game was an unusually quiet first half for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who seemed to struggle to adjust to the Pistons’ aggressive defense and physical style of play.

Fans online seemed to notice this too, with clips from the game showing Wembanyama getting floored by Pistons centers Jalen Duren and Paul Reed, who went unnoticed and unfouled, with officials holding their whistles. Wembanyama quickly got back up every single time, but his ineffectiveness was a key factor in the game being as close as it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wembanyama still finished the game with a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double, also adding a monstrous six blocks, which is just a statement to his effectiveness. However, he connected on just six of his 16 shot attempts, likely due to the aggressive defensive coverage he faced, which denied him the ball and let the other Spurs take the initiative against the Pistons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for the Pistons, this strategy backfired tremendously. Forward Devin Vassell, usually utilized as a floor spacer, went off, logging seven threes for 28 points on just 14 shots, while Julian Champagnie knocked down five of his own threes along with a steal and two blocks for 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Pistons shot-makers went cold at the wrong time. Cade Cunningham logged a putrid 5-26 outing, and Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins, and Tobias Harris went a combined 9-31, completely dooming the team’s chances to mount a late comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“This Is How the Playoffs Will Be”: Fans Split Over Victor Wembanyama’s Physical Test

Social media didn’t take long to react once clips of Victor Wembanyama getting knocked to the floor started circulating. Many fans were convinced that the Pistons had crossed a line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re just fouling & the refs refuse to call it 😒.”

For them, this wasn’t good defense, but blatant no-calls for a 7’4″ giant who kept being hit, despite contact looking especially deliberate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Another corner of the fanbase looked away from the officiating, instead focusing on a strategic point of view.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every team reverts to trying to rough him up in order to beat them.”

This stance makes sense with all the Pistons did to stop Wemby. They contested his catches, bumped him into tougher angles, and played hard.

Then came the reality check that Spurs fans might not have wanted to hear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is how the playoffs will be for Wembanyama. He’d better, and I think he will get used to it.”

That’s the long-term open. Once April gets here, whistles become harder to obtain, and teams will quickly test the center’s balance, strength and stamina. Detroit’s approach might end up becoming the template, and this isn’t the last time Wembanyama’s going to absorb that kind of contact.

Some looked instead to the physical conversation, putting the focus on Wembanyama’s frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wemby gain weight. Its over for all that lol.”

Adding more muscle, like he has did over the last few years, should helps with leverage and strength, the kind of marginal gains that could flip coverages for him.

The final word from a segment of fans felt almost dismissive of tonight’s happenings.

“Yall acting like they aren’t still going to lose to better teams even with all their physicality. Pushing wemby and losing by 15 like who cares.”

Perhaps that’s the greatest reality check of all. Despite all the pressure and physicality, Wembanyama will still dominant, and the Spurs still won by double digits.