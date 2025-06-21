brand-logo
Fans Call Out Tom Brady for Lying About LeBron James After Controversial Statement

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jun 21, 2025 | 3:59 PM EDT

Debate
USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes the country has ever seen. The former NFL star has never been shy of expressing his opinion on other sports. However, his recent take on the “Moust Rushmore of GOATs” has left many fans stunned and angry, especially LeBron James supporters. Recently, Brady was asked to name a pantheon of athletic greatness. He started off strong by naming Michael Jordan, followed by Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Shohei Ohtani. Seems fair enough, right?

But wait a minute, he did not name another player, who’s widely considered one of, if not the best, to ever grace the hardwood. Yes, we’re talking about Lakers superstar LeBron James. The football star faced huge backlash from Lakers and James fans after he forgot to mention the 40-year-old veteran in his list. However, it seems that Brady has taken a U-turn after snubbing LeBron.

This comes after both James and Brady were under the same roof for an event. “You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you all appreciate that,” Brady said about James.

Article continues below this ad

 

While this shows mutual respect between the two GOATs, NBA fans did not forget Brady snubbing James and called the star on social media.

(This is a developing story)

Is Tom Brady's praise for LeBron James genuine, or just damage control after the GOAT list snub?

