Fans Can’t Believe Amen Thompson Is Earning More Than Austin Reaves After Massive $208M Deal

The 2023 NBA Draft may forever belong to Victor Wembanyama, but Houston found something special of its own in Amen Thompson. The 23-year-old has gradually become a vital piece of the Rockets’ rising core. His skill set makes him a rare weapon on both ends, and after a shocking 52-win season, the Rockets have decided to lock him on a long-term deal. The internet’s attention, though, is on something else entirely. But first, let’s see what Thompson takes home.

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Amen Thompson has secured a massive five-year, $208 million deal with the Houston Rockets to begin with the 2027-28 season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. His contract also carries a 10% trade kicker. Its cap impact matches the share tied to Alperen Sengun’s five-year, $185 million extension in 2024.

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Thompson topped the league in total minutes played last season at 2,953. He also posted career bests of 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals. The 23-year-old finished eighth in total steals and fourth in loose ball recoveries. It is safe to say that Houston has put complete faith in him.

But here’s what’s capturing everyone’s attention right now. Rockets fans are undoubtedly happy about Thompson bagging a new deal, but when they compare it to Austin Reaves’ new contract, it appears so much bigger. And that has turned the Los Angeles Lakers attacker into a laughingstock of sorts.

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The Lakers star declined a four-year, $89.2 million max contract extension in 2025. Even though that was a big call, there was never a doubt between the player and the front office that he was looking to leave. Reaves then declined his $14.9 million player option this offseason and inked a four-year, $185 million max deal.

“Great relief,” a source close to Reaves told ESPN. “He wants to be a Laker for life, and there’s nothing more important to him than trying to win one for that city.”

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In fact, that Lakers roster is now being built around Reaves and Luka Doncic. The NBA fanbase, however, has put significance aside for a moment and cannot stop comparing Reaves and Thompson…

Amen Thompson’s contract extension has fans predicting Austin Reaves’ downfall

X user @LakeShowYo shared a GIF of Shaquille O’Neal laughing hysterically. They captioned: “Rockets just paid Amen Thompson more than what Austin Reaves received 😭💀. 5 years, $208 Million.”

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Another fan wrote, “Well yea he’s better lol duh.”

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Well, as Gen Z says these days, the math ain’t mathing. Here’s why.

Amen Thompson will earn $41.6 million per season (across five years). On the other hand, Reaves will make $46.1 million (across four years). So, yes, Thompson is under contract for an extra season, but if you look at just the average payouts, the Lakers star is actually making more in the next four years.

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On the other hand, someone took a more brutal stance. “When Amen Thompson turns 28 he’ll be running the league n Reaves will be out the league 😂🔥,” they wrote.

Well, Amen will turn 28 in around five years. And judging by the sharp uptick in his numbers season on season, Thompson ended his third season averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor. In a way, that actually put Thompson in the record books.

The only players to achieve 18/7/5 averages while shooting 53 percent (FG) before turning 24 are Magic Johnson, Bam Adebayo, Chris Webber, Domantas Sabonis, Alperen Sengun and Thompson. Meanwhile, that Sengun-Thompson trio is slowly turning into a deadly one, especially after last season. Sengun racked up 102 assists off Thompson’s scoring!

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On the other hand, it is tough to say where a 33-year-old Reaves will be five years from today. Although he appeared in a career-low 51 games due to injury, the Lakers star averaged 23.3 points on 49 percent shooting (36 percent from 3), with 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals last season. Now, if there is something that Reaves is definitely better than Thompson, it’s deep shooting. Thompson has made only 21.9 percent (21.6 percent last season) of his threes in three seasons.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “W. Now trade sengun for a better center and that’s a championship.”

If you look at both Thompson and Sengun, the latter is a better player production-wise. Throughout their 2026 playoff series against the Lakers, the Turkish giant averaged 20.3 points, compared to Thompson’s 19.2.

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In the last few years, though, the Rockets have worked hard to bring their younger core together. Thompson, Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are all under contract through at least the 2028-29 season. In fact, Thompson’s deal is $44 million below the rookie-max extension limit, giving the Rockets financial wiggle room.

The Rockets do value and need Amen for the disruption he brings to the floor. A fan commented, “41m is not bad actually.”

Lastly, fans are worried about Thompson’s shooting troubles. One concerned netizen said, “200ms and can’t hit an open 3 that’s fire.”

Thompson remains a shaky threat from beyond the arc. He converted only 21.6% of his threes while taking 1.5 attempts per game. His free-throw rate improved from 68.4% in his first two seasons to 77.9% last season. It’s only a matter of time before he gets over the deep-shooting barrier as well.

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Right now, though, the fans are sharing mixed opinions about the Rockets’ decision. Only the 2026-27 season will say whether they made the right choice or not.