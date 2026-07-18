Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Karl-Anthony Towns’ Actions After Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul

Karl-Anthony Towns has had his fair share of beef in the NBA against Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and even Ben Simmons. The Knicks star is never afraid to step in and de-escalate tense situations. But nobody expected the 6x All-Star to play mediator in the viral Tom Brady-Logan Paul slap incident.

It was during the third annual Fanatics Fest at New York City’s Javits Center, where 400 athletes appeared across every major sport. And cross-sport promotion was bound to happen. Even Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart had their podcast, The Roommates Show, live-taped with Yankees star Aaron Judge. But the Brady-Paul exchange stood out because it turned physical.

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This moment fits into the longstanding relationship between WWE and NBA stars. Two years ago at Madison Square Garden, a situation unfolded involving Logan Paul’s signature brass knuckles during a feud; Jalen Brunson, who was in attendance, helped thwart an attempt to use them against LA Knight. Brunson is now set for a special appearance at WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event on July 18th.

WWE has since posted the Brady-Paul video on its social media. On X, it quickly surpassed 4 million views, showing strong fan interest in the crossover drama- and any potential further role for Karl-Anthony Towns.

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Even Brady tweeted the clip, captioning it with a dig at Paul by calling him a “Dor-.” Paul fired back:

“This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep.”

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Paul is indeed recovering from a torn tricep injury, adding another layer to their rivalry. But what most NBA fans wanted to know was KAT’s role in the incident.

NBA fans hyped Karl-Anthony Towns’ save

A fan wrote in disbelief, “Sentences you never expected to read: Karl Anthony Towns had to break things up after Tom Brady slapped Logan Paul 😭.”

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It wasn’t the first time KAT stepped up to de-escalate. During a heated Knicks playoff moment against the 76ers in Game 2, he showed leadership by physically pulling teammate Josh Hart away from an official to prevent a potential technical foul. Still, nobody expected him to do the same for Logan Paul.

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“KAT tries to calm Logan Paul after Tom Brady slaps him.”

Another fan was celebrating Karl-Anthony Towns being part of the WWE storyline. Paul is currently signed to a WWE contract, and Brady recently expressed interest, saying he’s a call away from his WWE run.

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“We getting KAT in a WWE storyline! We blessed!!”

The Finals MVP, Jalen Brunson, accepted an invitation from current world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns to attend the show.

So, Brunson’s role with the WWE is not new, but it’s Karl-Anthony Towns that caught the netizens off guard.

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“kat in the middle of this is killing me.”

A die-hard New York sports fan expressed concern for KAT’s well-being, especially with Brunson recovering from recent wrist/forearm surgery. As a dedicated Knicks and Jets fan, the user channeled longstanding Jets-Patriots rivalry energy:

“Imagine if KAT got hurt. Idk if my hatred for Brady could be any higher as a jets fan but I’d legit track him down and scream in his face.”

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At Fanatics Fest, fans expected autographs and photo-ops with their favorites. Instead, they witnessed KAT stepping in to separate Logan Paul from Tom Brady after the slap, creating one of the event’s most memorable crossover moments.