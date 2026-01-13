Fans Convinced Deandre Ayton’s Lakers Career Is Over After LeBron James’ Reaction

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Deandre Ayton during the offseason, the move was met with initial optimism in LA. But months later, the fanbase has developed its reservations. On an offensively loaded roster, the Lakers needed a high-production center, and Ayton has not fully plugged that hole. And from a recent viral video on X, fans didn’t waste time deducing that LeBron James has also come to a similar realization.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers got Ayton at a bargain on a two-year, $16.2 million deal after the Blazers waived him. But months later, they are also coming to realize what the Blazers did. Although he has been productive, he isn’t someone who can address many of the paint problems… and he has been more frustrated than aggressive. Ayton recently expressed his disappointment in his lack of touches.

“Bigs can’t feed themselves,” the center told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Lakers were being humiliated by the Sacramento Kings. They trailed the entire second half before Malik Monk ran away with the game. But prior to all that, in the second quarter, the internet caught James staring at Ayton during a timeout, and fans didn’t waste time passing judgment.

Fans consider LeBron James’ dead serious look the final blow before Deandre Ayton’s LA exit

When Ayton started the season, he had the same energy as he did when he started with the Blazers. But he was in dire need of proving himself, and Ayton had the rare chance of playing alongside two of the best players in the game, who also happen to be two of the best passers in the league. Bigs have constantly been fed by Luka Doncic and LeBron James; however, given how non-aggressive Ayton has been, one fan had a distinct thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bron realizing he went for the wrong center,” a viewer wrote, describing the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

James’ looks have gone viral multiple times alongside Anthony Davis. And when the four-time NBA champion gave him a similar look, fans reached only one conclusion. But while Davis didn’t get traded for those reasons, another fan’s fear about Ayton that “he’s gone” is not baseless because he has been less aggressive on both ends, providing little advantage to the Lakers against other teams’ bigs.

In the last three losses, Ayton has scored twice in single digits. He had 9 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs and just 4 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. Given how he has not stepped up in crucial games, another viewer had a harsh declaration to make.

“Ayton is t—-, I don’t blame LeGM,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to Ayton, Jaxson Hayes is averaging fewer minutes and points than the starting center, but his energy has been off the charts. Head coach JJ Redick recently admitted that Hayes was “playing better,” which is why he gave him a longer stay on the court against the Grizzlies as they preserved a narrow lead.

“I don’t know why they thought he really was it. Did they see what he did in Phoenix and Portland? He doesn’t care,” a fan commented.

Ayton’s underperformance is a problem, and this isn’t the first time that Lakers Nation turned on him. In last year’s playoffs, Redick and Co. were humiliated by the Timberwolves because of the lack of a big player on the roster. But after all this time, have things really changed for the better?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ayon to Dallas for Gafford,” another fan wrote.

The chances of this happening are near impossible for multiple reasons, including their salary difference and production. However, if LA can bring in an additional impactful center to the roster, it should turn things around for them. But so far, things look bleak in Los Angeles.