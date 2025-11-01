Fans Demand Investigation Into Deandre Ayton’s Performance vs Grizzlies Before Injury Exit

Deandre Ayton was supposed to be the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest difference-maker. Fresh off a great double-double performance on Wednesday, he came out today with a strong presence against the Memphis Grizzlies: hitting mid-ranges, rolling to the rim with force, and keeping the offense humming. But by halftime, the momentum disappeared. Observers quickly noticed that when the third quarter began, Ayton was nowhere to be seen.

It didn’t take long for the confusion to turn into panic. Though the Lakers performed well against the Grizzlies in their first NBA Cup game, Ayton wasn’t even on the bench. He logged just 17 minutes with 9 points, but surprisingly, didn’t pull down a single rebound. For someone who has been a solid rebounder his entire career, the silence on what went wrong felt louder than the crowd in Memphis.

Reporter Allie Clifton reported from outside the Lakers locker room, staying “on standby” while medical staff assessed the big man. Afterward, during the fourth, Ayton returned to the bench, with Dave McMenamin reporting, “Deandre Ayton has a wrap on his back and the Lakers training staff continue to work him on the bench. He will try to give it a go, if called upon. LAL is up 105-97 with 6:42 remaining in the 4th.”

For now, all that’s clear is that Ayton was hurting, and that the Lakers were forced to finish without him. Luka Doncic closed the game out strong, dropping a monstrous 44-point, 12-rebound performance, and Jaxson Hayes filled Ayton’s spot minutes well, playing solid defense and holding the paint down while the perimeter players did the work, closing the game 117-112.

The Lakers will make sure to treat Ayton’s injury with caution, especially because injuries piling up is the last thing they need. Tonight, LA missed LeBron James with sciatica, as well as minor injuries to Gabe Vincent and other reserves.

Fans Demand Answers After Deandre Ayton’s Vanishing Act

Social media lit up after fans realized Ayton hadn’t grabbed a single rebound in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It wasn’t just surprise, but total disbelief. “Deandre Ayton with 0 rebounds at halftime…” one user wrote, summing up the shock quickly spreading across X.

One comment took it even further, demanding action from league authorities, reading, “Deandre Ayton should be arrested at halftime and sent to prison. 0 rebounds at half is just too crazy to believe. Arrest him please #LakeShow.”

That wasn’t the only comment calling for an enquiry, which was a growing sentiment as the Lakers stayed quiet about why Ayton had suddenly vanished after half-time. “Investigation is need for Josh Hart & Deandre Ayton!!!!!” one user said, also calling out Josh Hart, who, similar to Ayton, grabbed just one rebound in 15 minutes of play tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

Others mocked the situation with tongue-in-cheek comments referencing his past stint under Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, who was recently arrested on federal charges. “Deandre Ayton you banned bro. Didn’t he play for Chauncey Billups 🤔” one viwer joked, hinting at frustration over the center’s inconsistency.

Outrage quickly shifted to confusion after updates trickled in, showing Ayton on the Lakers bench with a wrap on his back, with one fan saying, “Deandre Ayton has played an entire half and has zero rebounds.” Between injury fears and calls for accountability, Lakers fans showcased just how invested they are, and how Ayton’s disappearance had quickly become one of the strangest storylines of the first night of the NBA Cup.