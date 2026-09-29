Fans Fear Bad News for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After NBA Makes Major Referee Rule Adjustment

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has built one of the NBA’s most effective scoring games around his ability to change pace, attack defenders and create separation. But one part of his offense has repeatedly drawn scrutiny: the use of his off-arm to create space. More often than not, the whistle goes in his favor, even prompting “free-throw merchant” chants for the Oklahoma City Thunder star. Now, there appears to be a sudden change in the refereeing protocol.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NBA has just released new pointers of emphasis that its officials have been advised to focus on next season (even in the preseason). A) off-arm push-offs by offensive players, B) freedom of movement in screening, C) freedom of movement on the perimeter and in the post, and D) straight-line pathway plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Jones, the NBA’s executive vice president, said the goal was to keep the ability to compete fairly for both offensive and defensive players. Monty McCutchen, head of referee development and training, explained a ‘four Fs’ setup (feeling, firming, force and full extension) that officials will use to make decisions.

If an attacking player uses his other arm to ‘feel’ for a defender and he ‘firms up’ his arm close to his body with excessive force, it won’t be a foul. But if the player ‘forces’ contact, with or without a ‘full extension,’ it is a foul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a high expectation not of perfection, but of really excellent work,” McCutchen said.

Now, the timing has made the development particularly interesting. Gilgeous-Alexander faced criticism during the 2025-26 season for some of his movements, and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the issue as well. Kerr said he had no problem with SGA, but the rules governing off-arm contact (more on this later).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA’s latest points of emphasis are not officially aimed at Gilgeous-Alexander. But the fanbase can’t stop thinking about the back-to-back MVP. Here’s what they’re saying.

“SGA rule I prayed for times like this 🔥,” a fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter blew up in March earlier this year when Steve Kerr appeared quite fed up with the rules. The Warriors had just lost to the Thunder. SGA led the scoring with 27 points, shooting a clean 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.

“Well, he’s incredibly clever and, you know, he knows exactly how to draw contact, and it’s all within the rules,” Kerr said. “I don’t have a problem with Shai. I have a problem with the rules. I just think that we, as a league, too much off-arm, we hardly allow the defense to do anything, guarding the ball. So if you allow the offensive player to push off with the off-arm to create space, it makes it really tough defensively because you can’t put your arm in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you put your arm in, everybody around the league will do what Shai does, what James Harden does. They’ll hook your arm, and they’ll [flail their arms], and it’s all part of the rules. So, more power to all the individual players. But as a league, we need to adapt and adjust. The players are just, year after year, they just take advantage of the rules. They’re smart, and they know what they’re doing.”

Kerr’s comments also made clear that the issue was not simply about one player. He said Gilgeous-Alexander was operating within the rules as they were interpreted, while arguing that the league should adjust how such situations are handled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fan discussion then shifted from officiating itself to the potential impact on Gilgeous-Alexander’s production.

One commenter argued that the adjustment could take away a major part of his offensive arsenal, writing, “FTA is DONE. Half his bag is just push offs and mfs think he fries sh*t out there.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in free throws made for the fourth consecutive year, averaging 7.9 per game, and ranked third in free throws attempted, averaging 10.1 per game. So, it is understandable why people cannot stop talking about the Thunder star right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

That concern then became a prediction about what could happen to Gilgeous-Alexander if the stricter interpretation is consistently enforced.

One commenter predicted, “We are about to witness the greatest falloff ever from shai.”

Now, Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring does not depend on one particular move. His offensive game also relies on his footwork, pace changes, driving ability and mid-range shooting, meaning a stricter interpretation of off-arm contact would not automatically remove the rest of his scoring package. The Thunder star is only 28 and is arguably not yet in his absolute prime. Adaptability shouldn’t be an issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season showed how effective he could be without relying solely on that action. In Game 3 of Oklahoma City’s 2026 first-round series against Phoenix, Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 42 points on 15-of-18 shooting and added eight assists. He also went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

That broader offensive profile makes the potential effect of the officiating change more complicated than simply removing one move from his arsenal.

Another commenter took the argument to its extreme, asking, “So all of SGA’s plays are gonna be fouls now? 😂”

The NBA’s guidance does not support that interpretation. The emphasis concerns illegal off-arm pushes and similar offensive contact, not just every play involving Gilgeous-Alexander. Players can still use their arms legally while handling the ball. Monty McCutchen also addressed why a balance in officiating was required.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want a game that flows, but we want to make sure that we’re not tilting the scales or putting our foot on the scales for the offensive side,” McCutchen said. “We want to make sure they can play within human tolerances because our game is beautiful because it combines both strength and quickness in a really wonderful balance.”

Officials are being asked to apply existing rules more consistently rather than create a separate standard for one of the league’s leading scorers…

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the actual impact will become clearer once the season begins. The league has identified the type of contact it wants officials to watch more closely, but that does not yet establish how often those calls will be made or how individual players will adjust.

This officiating tweak comes amid an ongoing scoring boom: Teams averaged 115.6 points last season, the highest mark since 1969-70!

ADVERTISEMENT

But the much bigger question is whether the NBA can maintain a consistent standard throughout the season. If it does, we’d say the slight drop in the attacking numbers is a price worth paying.