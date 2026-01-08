Fans Fear for Trae Young’s NBA Future as Hawks Take Fire Over Poor Trade Return

The Trae Young era in Atlanta has come to an end. Today, while the Atlanta Hawks wrap up a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Young, who had been ruled out of the game, is being traded after a season filled with injury and speculation about his long-term future with the Hawks.

The transaction was detailed by NBA insider Shams Charania, who reported that Young has been traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guards CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

The trade reunites Young with the executive who originally drafted him, Travis Schlenk, who was hired by the Wizards as the team’s VP of Player Personnel in 2023 after stepping away from the Hawks earlier that year.

Young had previously communicated to the Hawks’ front office that Washington was one of his top trade destinations, and McCollum had already been connected to the Hawks. Washington was seeking draft compensation alongside Young, but the trade seems to have gone through without any picks surrendered.

The problems between the Hawks and Young’s camp began when the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension in the offseason. Trae’s representation believed that him posting high assist numbers and being the team’s offensive engine would help secure the extension, but the Hawks shifted their trajectory after Dyson Daniels won the Most Improved Player award last year.

The issues were only compounded by the emergence of Jalen Johnson as one of the best young players in the league, stepping in as the main offensive focus for the Hawks.

Tonight, both McCollum and Kispert were ruled out of the Wizards’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, causing widespread speculation for fans to link the two guards for a possible trade tonight.

Poor Return or Inevitable Outcome? NBA Fans React to Trae Young Trade

As soon as news of Trae Young’s trade to the Wizards spread online, fans from all corners of NBA twitter chimed in to deliver their verdicts. The conversation wasn’t about fit or cap mechanics, however; it was about Young’s value, optics, and what the trade signaled about his perceived value in the league.

“That’s it????????”

Imago Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This fan’s response summarized a sentiment expressed everywhere. The return wasn’t just light for a superstar, but showcased how Young’s value had fallen: a former All-NBA player couldn’t even net a single second-round pick, let alone a first.

The discussion quickly turned to timing, with neutral fans stepping in with blunt assessments on the Hawks’ missed window. Analyst Kevin O’Connor replied to the announcement:

“Hawks should’ve traded Trae 2-3 years ago instead of waiting for this poor return. A solid buy low for the Wizards.”

To voices like his, the poor return the Hawks received was entirely on them. Not maximizing Young’s value a year or two after his Conference Finals run in 2021 led to his drop in value after years of failing in the play-in tournament.

Some framed the trade less as a front-office failure, instead looking at it as a warning sign for Young himself, with the tone filled with concern.

“From t5 offensive player to getting traded for free 💔💔.”

That sentiment captured a wider fear around the league: Young’s reputation had slipped faster than anyone had expected, especially with him being seen as one of the most dynamic offensive creators of the new generation just a few years ago.

What made the reaction worse was not the trade itself, but where Young ended up.

“Washington?? They sent him there?😭😭😭.”

Across the NBA, for a long time, the Wizards have been seen as less of a fresh start and more as a place that offered lowered expectations. Neutral fans interpreted the move as Young simply dooming his own future, being stuck putting up stats aimlessly on a team without any real hopes of contention.

The final wave of reactions emphasized this, with fans poking fun at the perceived lack of upside in Washington.

“The Wizards are gonna go from 20 wins to 25 wins a year. Excellent trade.”

The Wizards haven’t won 50 games since the 1978-79 season, the longest such drought in the NBA, and it feels like any star who ends up there is destined to be stuck on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs.

Only time will tell how Trae Young’s next era shapes up to be, but it’s clear that he’s left a mark in Atlanta.