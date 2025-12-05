Fans Fear Worst For LeBron James as Austin Reaves Steps-Up In Doncic’s Absence vs Raptors

Tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors was supposed to be a chance for LeBron James to unleash himself. No Luka Doncic, who is in Slovenia for the birth of his child, and a desperate need for a secondary creator. However, things didn’t seem to go the way everyone expected for the King.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

James finished the game shooting just 4-17 from the field for eight points in 36 minutes. No lift, reduced burst, and a sense of concern is slowly creeping in for LA fans, as it feels like age has finally caught up to the oldest player in the league. Despite adding 11 assists, James keeps clanking shots, missing all of his attempts from three, as well as almost every shot in the paint save for three layups and a high-post jumper.

ADVERTISEMENT

With James underperforming and Doncic absent, the player who has stepped up is Austin Reaves. The shooting guard has taken a significant leap this season, increasing his scoring average by almost eight points (from 20.2 last season to 28.1 this season), and has propelled himself into not just Most Improved Player conversations, but consideration for even All-NBA teams.

James is coming off a sciatica injury that left him missing the first 14 games of the season, including the first missed season-opener of his career. Now, the 40-year-old forward is logging his worst shooting efficiency since his rookie year at 46%, and his lowest career point per game average of his career at 15.2.

To make things worse, James had to keep playing in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss just a few days ago against the Phoenix Suns to keep his 10-point streak alive, which began in 2007. He subbed out immediately after reaching the point total, and tonight, the storied streak finally came to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan Reactions Show A Shift in Tone Around LeBron James’ Future

The responses poured in after LeBron James performed poorly tonight, with many unfiltered fans framing the moment as a sign of the forward nearing the end. One reaction captured the sentiment directly: “Father time took a while, but it’s here.” It wasn’t even panic, but a tone of resignation as they acknowledged that even the greatest players eventually face decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Others pointed to officiating as a source of frustration, arguing that the game no longer bent the same way it once did for James. “Greatest of all time can’t get foul calls this s— is ridiculous,” one fan wrote, suggesting that the whistles not going his way only magnified the physical toll already on his body. It was more than missed moments for Laker Nation; it felt like a power shift.

The end of James’ historic scoring streak struck an emotional chord. One viewer wrote, “Scoring streak is over, man,” not with anger, but the stunned sense of finality. The streak was almost a given to be met, and its abrupt end carried weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

A more blunt section of the fans saw this performance as proof that the finish line is closer than we previously thought. One comment read, “Yeah, it’s over this his last damn season,” indicating that James’ body may not have another extended push left. The tone reflected a sense of realism that’s new in conversations about the forward’s longevity.

Then came the final prediction: a farewell tour, something that had been quietly building but rarely addressed. “Farewell tour coming next season. The time has come,” one observer declared, framing the moment as less of a collapse and more of a natural beginning of the end. It revealed that the public pulse is now emotionally preparing for what once felt impossible.