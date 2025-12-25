Fans Go Wild After Shaquille O’Neal Crashes Through ‘Inside the NBA’ Studio Screen

NBA Christmas is doing enough for the fans. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks are engaged in an intense back-and-forth, setting off the festive games with a bang. At the same time, Shaquille O’Neal is exploding through. Instead of breaking rims, he broke through the Inside on the NBA set.

It was meant to be the traditional race. Kenny Smith ran to the board, and Shaq tried to beat him through it. However, instead of stopping at the screen, the Big Diesel rampaged through the screen. Charles Barkley could only say “what” as smoke filled the area and the lights began to flicker.

However, don’t worry about Shaq just yet. It was all set up well by the TNT crew to give the fans another unforgettable memory from the infamous Studio J in Atlanta.

It was all a calculated setup, maybe between Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. Ernie Johnson noticed the cushions beyond the screen, which helped protect the Big Diesel as he went through that. As for selling the whole thing, we all knew the four-time NBA champion would do an amazing job. He has been in a wrestling ring and several commercials, so that’s just muscle memory at this point.

And in doing so, they managed to do exactly what they set out to do. They got a laugh out of the fans, who continue to pour love for ‘Inside the NBA’ even after it has moved over to ESPN.