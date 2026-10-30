Fans Have a Lot to Say About 76ers’ “Disgraceful” Announcement on Prediction Market Partner

The Philadelphia 76ers have become the first NBA team to sign a direct partnership with prediction market company Kalshi, bringing another controversial commercial relationship into professional basketball. While the franchise sees the agreement as an opportunity to create new experiences for its audience, the decision has raised questions about how closely NBA teams should associate themselves with platforms offering markets tied to sporting events.

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On October 30, 2026, the 76ers announced a multi-year agreement with Kalshi, naming it their Official Prediction Market Partner. The announcement followed the NBA’s October 26 agreement with Kalshi and Polymarket, designating both as the league’s Preferred Prediction Market Exchanges. Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck also shared the partnership announcement on X.

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The 76ers partnership includes promotional activities, a poster series featuring local artists, and opportunities to receive merchandise and concessions through the team’s mobile app. Kalshi will also fund free postgame SEPTA rides for attendees of the October 30 matchup against the New York Knicks.

The announcement drew criticism from people (@take_sentry) called the agreement “Disgraceful,” adding, “Leagues and teams getting into bed with these companies just amplifies the toxicity. How much money is enough? @sixers”

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The concern extends beyond one sponsorship deal. Prediction markets tied to basketball outcomes allow participants to trade contracts based on sporting events, bringing financial interests closer to the competition. The NBA has introduced restrictions on permissible markets and prohibited league and team personnel from trading NBA event contracts. These safeguards follow previous gambling controversies, including the lifetime ban handed to former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter in 2024 for violating league gambling rules. However, some people remain unconvinced that regulation alone addresses the concerns surrounding these partnerships.

Another fan (@nefertiti_lax) showcased her disappointment, writing, “Incredibly disappointing that these types of partnerships continue to happen and help to normalize gambling as an ordinary part of being a sports fan.”

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Although deliberately exaggerated, the comment reflects unease about the types of companies teams choose to promote. Kalshi differs from a traditional sportsbook because it operates as a CFTC-regulated exchange where users trade event contracts with one another rather than betting against a bookmaker. However, its sports-related markets still allow participants to take positions on basketball outcomes, which explains why the distinction has not eliminated concerns about its presence in professional sports.

The debate also turned toward the promotional benefits included in the agreement. The free postgame SEPTA rides could help attendees, but Contextualizing Sports Analysis FC (@bballstatswdesc) questioned why a prediction market company needed to be behind the initiative. The account wrote, “And free bus rides would’ve been such a good promo for any other company. This shit won’t end until owners say no to the gambling check”

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The reaction focuses on the choice of sponsor rather than the benefit itself. The 76ers already have a commercial partnership with BetMGM, a traditional sportsbook.

A fourth reaction shifted attention toward the team’s ownership and its broader sponsorship decisions. Relayer (@Relayer_0_0) wrote, “Ewww! Gawdammit, We finally dumped the “crypto” partnership, just to do this.. Is this a Josh Harris thing? Because that would make sense..”

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The comment reflects frustration with the franchise’s commercial direction, particularly the comparison with its previous cryptocurrency partnership.

Moreover, the fans have also showcased their concerns mentioning that the fans show the game and that might have bad impact on them too. “Or you know. Don’t promote gambling @sixers. Kids see this stuff,” a fan (@ALgoooooTime) wrote.

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The 76ers’ deal arrives as the NBA builds a more formal relationship with prediction market operators. While the league sees opportunities for engagement alongside stronger integrity protections, the response to Philadelphia’s announcement shows that not everyone is comfortable with these platforms becoming more visible in basketball.

As more teams consider similar agreements, the NBA will have to balance commercial opportunities with its responsibility to protect the credibility of the game. Philadelphia’s partnership with Kalshi offers an early example of how that balance could become a wider issue across the league.