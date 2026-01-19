Fans Have One Demand for Luka Doncic as Suspension Awaits Lakers Star

After missing the blowout 116-132 loss to the Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic was back to his usual self. He had a game-high 25 points, leading the Lakers to a 110-93 win over the Raptors, but that was not the trait that fans noticed. The Slovenian was also back complaining to the referees from the get-go and even got into foul trouble by halftime. However, there is a bigger concern looming if the 5x All-Star is not careful.

In the first quarter, the shots were not falling in for Luka Doncic. He even went 0-5 as the Raptors’ Collin Murray-Boyles blocked another attempt from the Lakers star. However, the Slovenian was quick to rightly point out that it was a goaltending call, but his antics only earned him his 105th career technical foul. That puts him under caution since that was his 12th technical foul this season in 41 games.

The rules clearly state that after the 16th technical foul, any player will get a $5,000 fine + one-game suspension. Currently, Luka Doncic is second on the technical fouls received list, with Dillon Brooks leading the way with 13. With games coming thick and fast, the Lakers already managing minutes of Austin Reaves and LeBron James, Luka’s absence will only make the situation tough for the team.

To Luka Doncic’s credit, yes, the official missed the goaltending call, but his over-the-top gestures won’t change the referee’s mind. In this situation, the former Mavs was right, but there have been cases where he has forgotten to defend while pleading his case to officials. Even today, despite 25 points, it wasn’t an efficient game. He shot a poor 8-23, while also conceding 4 TO and had one point, had the worst +/- of all Lakers players (-11).

Despite Doncic carrying a large burden on offense, the team’s defense remained good due to the solid construction of the team, something that LA has not figured out so far.

Fans have enough of Luka Doncic’s tendencies

While some fans are defending Doncic, a netizen correctly pointed out that Luka leads the league in free throw attempts (11.7). Meaning that the referees tend to give calls to the Lakers’ superstar. “Are you really trying to make the case that Luka Doncic, who leads the league with nearly 12 free throws per game, doesn’t “get the calls?” Like… really? C’mon, man. This is laughably silly. AK.”

Dislike for Luka Doncic also stems from the fact that a Raptors fan narrated “CMB, left thumb sprain, will not return. Luka’s fault, but no foul called.” While thwarting the ball away, Luka did a hard smack to Collin Murray-Boyles, who left the game with over six minutes left in the third quarter. This was another call that went in the Lakers’ superstars’ favor.

Even though the calls may not always be beneficial to Luka or the Lakers, a fan pointed out, “Luka needs to just play through “Non-calls” and STOP arguing. He isn’t going to change the referees mind or the call! Play on Luka.” This case was also pointed out by NBA legend turned analyst, Reggie Miller, during the game against the Pistons in December.

Jalen Duren tried to score, but his elbow caught Jake LaRavia. “Look at Luka right here. I mean, he doesn’t even move one step. Make him (Jalen Duren) throw the ball to Javonte Green and knock down a three.” Doncic’s effort was not on the defensive duty, but calling for the foul. That’s why another fan noted, “He needs to stop complaining EVERY SINGLE GAME.”

It’s not that Luka Doncic’s style has changed while wearing the Purple and Gold jersey. Even with the Mavericks, it was the same. Despite Doncic carrying a large burden on offense, the team’s defense remained good due to the solid construction of the team, something that LA has not figured out so far. That’s why another netizen dejectedly wrote, “same s— different day.”

Another legend, Carmelo Anthony, who was also known for little defensive effort, blamed JJ Redick. “JJ wants to hold a motherf—– accountable, but he know can’t really hold his m———- accountable like that because he giving me 40,” he said. “Who can hold Luka accountable over there on that Lakers bench other than LeBron? Nobody is barking on Luka.”

The Lakers star’s constant back-and-forth with officials is just as much a part of his game as his step-back three. However, fans are tired of seeing the same pattern of less effort on the defensive end.