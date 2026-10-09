Fans Have Plenty to Say After Sponsors Overshadow Bulls Logo in Official Merchandise

The Chicago Bulls’ new warm-up jackets have a logo problem. It is not the Bulls’ logo. The Plus500 Trading mark dominates the design, and some fans argue the team’s own branding has been shoved into the background. That has turned one piece of team gear into a bigger debate about sponsor power in the NBA.

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The discussion followed the Bulls’ October 8, 2026, post revealing their new warm-up jackets. Die-Hard Chicago compared the new design with older Bulls apparel associated with Michael Jordan’s era, highlighting the difference in how the team and sponsor logos are presented.

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One commenter summed up the criticism with their sentiment with their take.

“The Bulls USED to be the logo. Now they’re just the fine print,” the comment read.

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The reaction reflects a concern that the sponsor’s branding is attracting more attention than the franchise’s own identity.

The comparison carries particular weight because the Bulls won six NBA championships during the 1990s, with Jordan at the center of that historic run. For many supporters, the familiar logo remains closely associated with that era and the franchise’s place in basketball culture.

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Some supporters objected to the broader presence of advertising across professional sports.

“Ad logos in sports needs to f**k off entirely,” one commenter wrote.

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The response reflects frustration with commercial branding becoming increasingly visible on team apparel.

Another commenter described the jacket as “Late stage capitalism sludge.”

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The blunt reaction points to concerns about commercialization in sports, where sponsorships offer teams business opportunities but can also draw criticism when the branding appears to compete with a team’s own identity.

“F**k advertisements on American professional sports uniforms,” a third commenter wrote.

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The Bulls’ partnership with Plus500 is not new. The company announced a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Bulls in October 2022, with its logo featured on the front of the team’s warm-up shooting shirts and jackets.

The debate also raised questions about whether prominent placement translates into customers.

“Are ads in sports even effective? Who the f***will look at this and say ‘let me look up plus 500 trading’?” one commenter asked.

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The question highlights the difference between brand exposure and customer conversion. While sponsorship can increase visibility, the logo’s prominence alone does not establish whether viewers will become customers.

Another commenter focused on the Bulls’ cultural legacy, describing the logo as a global cultural export and arguing that the franchise’s decline was obvious. That remains the commenter’s opinion, but it shows how the apparel debate extends beyond the jacket itself to the team’s reputation and history.

The response highlights the balance professional teams must strike between commercial partnerships and their established identities. Sponsorships provide business opportunities, but the reaction to the Bulls’ warm-up jackets shows that some supporters remain uncomfortable when a corporate logo appears to take precedence over the team branding they recognize.