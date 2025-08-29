Fans in Awe as Lauri Markkanen’s EuroBasket Heroics Put Lakers, Warriors, & NBA Teams on Notice

Lauri Markkanen has been leaving quite an impression over the last few months. Keyonte George said it best after stating that “The future is very bright. Lauri is a phenomenal player. He continues to do his thing and lead us, and me and Lauri understand what we want to do, and the whole team does too”. The player displaying his prowess, as it turns out, isn’t just limited to the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen’s national squad, Team Finland, recently won against Team Great Britain at the EuroBasket 2025. Markkanen was the man of the night, as he recorded a whopping “43 Points through 13-22 Field Goals, and 7/13 3-Pointers. On top of that, the Utah Jazz star achieved this feat while playing for only 23 minutes.

This performance won over the netizens, and many of them took to social media to share their true thoughts.

NBA Fans Praise Lauri Markkanen After 43-Point Performance

One social media user wrote, “Lauri Markkanen is so damn good. Need to see him play for a winning team”.

This is a developing story.