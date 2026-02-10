Fans in Disgust as JJ Redick, LeBron James Get Furious at NBA Refs in Thunder Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers need wins more than ever. With superstar guards Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, tonight’s nationally televised game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was supposed to be a chance for LA to push through, but now, it seems like they’ve been stuck in a hole. It all becomes clear from one sequence.

With about 8:30 to go in the fourth quarter, while Thunder guard Alex Caruso knocked down a free throw, Isaiah Hartenstein stepped into the lane, pulling Lakers center Deandre Ayton with him, prompting an odd call from the refs. Instead of calling a lane violation on Hartenstein and giving the ball to the Lakers, the refs instead called a dual lane violation, meaning the possession would be decided with a jump ball.

In the aftermath of this call, multiple Lakers were furious. James and Marcus Smart approached crew chief Josh Tiven, trying to appeal to him and explain what happened, while JJ Redick was seen angry on the sideline.

This is a developing story.