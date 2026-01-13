Fans in Turmoil After Luka Doncic’s Lakers’ Get Linked to 23YO Warriors Star

It’s become clear to spectators that the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and forward Jonathan Kuminga has reached a breaking point. According to most reports, both parties are looking to part ways before the trade deadline this February, and now, an unlikely suitor has emerged for the young forward: the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The Lakers, according to sources, did call Golden State about Kuminga during the sides’ summer standoff in restricted free agency,” Veteran NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported via The Stein Line‘s Substack page. “I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net to try to find help on a very limited wing market.”

Internally, it’s clear that the Los Angeles Lakers have heavy preference towards 3-and-D wings with size, and are looking to acquire one at the deadline. The team wishes to add a capable point-of-attack threat on defense while being a solid shooter who can function alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic. It’s a scarce archetype, and, as Fischer pointed out, that market is limited league-wide.

With the Warriors, Kuminga’s future has remained unsettled. After signing a two-year deal this summer following lengthy contract negotiations this offseason, Kuminga’s role has fluctuated, even falling out of head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation at various points. While the team hasn’t spoken about their desire to move him, they’re navigating a core with championship aspirations, and moving on from him for contributing pieces is likely.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have struggled on the defensive end all season. The team logs the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league at 117.5, the second highest for any team seeded top-six or high in their conference. Head coach JJ Redick has publicly expressed frustration with the team’s effort on defense, and they have been connected to a variety of wing defenders.

Los Angeles Lakers Fans Skeptical as Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors Surface

Social media was extremely critical of the Jonathan Kuminga-Lakers trade connection, with fans firing back immediately. Many struggled to reconcile LA’s search for reliable 3-and-D wings with the profile Kuminga has shown in Golden State.

“He really can’t do much but drive to the paint in a fast paced offense.”

The reaction captured a broader concern about fit. The Lakers’ offense already revolves around ball-dominant creators, and fans were skeptical about Kuminga‘s already poor shooting on limited attempts translating to slower possessions in the playoffs.

Another reaction from this corner was far more blunt, pushing back against the label being attached to Kuminga.

“Kuminga is legit neither 3 nor D, what tf am I reading 😭.”

For this group, the issue is role definition. Kuminga has shot 32% on 2.8 attempts this season, and logs poor defensive stats despite his size and frame, as well as a fluctuating engagement on that end, making him a risky option for the Lakers.

Others zoomed in on mentality and coachability, tapping into narratives that have followed the forward throughout his Warriors tenure.

“His ‘Me Me Me First’ attitude is what’s kept many GMs from dealing for JK – the @warriors have been trying to shed this guy fr their roster for 2 years now…”

That sentiment frames his time in Golden State as a warning sign. If Kuminga struggled to embrace a smaller role for the success of the team, fans questioned how things would go with Redick, who has preached this sentiment since joining the Lakers.

As the reactions intensified, some Lakers fans drew a firm line in the sand for GM Rob Pelinka.

“Hell nah ROB DONT YOU DARE TRADE FOR THIS GUY.”

That urgency was fatigue and leftover concerns from the team’s already poor roster building, and the fear of committing assets to a player whose fit might require too many adjustments.

Others framed it more cynically, focusing on usage instead of sentiment.

“If he doesn’t enjoy playing with Steph, what makes you think he’ll enjoy standing in the corner to watch Luka and Reaves dribble 😭.”

The Warriors already run a motion-heavy offense that leans into Kuminga’s strengths as a cutter, and he’s had trouble there. Next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, many questioned if a similar tension would arise.