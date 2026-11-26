Victor Wembanyama gave up roughly $50 million on his rookie contract extension to give the Spurs more room to build a title contender. Turns out that sacrifice may still leave him on track to become the youngest NBA player to reach $1 billion in career earnings.

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An X post by @cptdankkk laid out the math. Wembanyama is on a four-year rookie contract worth about $55 million. He has already signed a five-year extension with the Spurs worth about $252 million, which begins in 2027-28. He could have earned close to $303 million had he kept the supermax escalators.

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The post then projects a third contract. With an assumed salary cap increase of 7%, Wembanyama could end up with a supermax extension of $502.5 million, which would pay him more than $100 million per year in the mid-2030s, when he is about 31.

Across the three deals, his contract earnings would pass $800 million, and the post projects he could reach $1 billion by the 2038-39 season, at 35.

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The comparison to other stars is stark. Michael Jordan became a billionaire at 51, in 2014. LeBron James reached $1 billion in career earnings at 36, in 2021. While Wembanyama’s projected timeline would make him younger than James, the comparison to Jordan reflects a different era of NBA salaries and off-court earnings.

Fans reacted to the figures with a mix of disbelief and awe.

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“Alien Will Eat the GOATSa alive,” wrote one fan, using Wembanyama’s “Alien” nickname.

It is indeed true to a certain extent. Becoming the youngest player to make a billion is no joke, and Wembanyama has proven to be a fruitful acquisition for the Spurs as well.

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A second fan pointed out just how special and unbelievable the player is given his sheer talent on the court. “Generational talent. The hype was indeed worth it”.

The Spurs clearly knew what they were doing when they drafted the player in 2023. At 22, Wembanyama has already won Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-NBA First Team honors.

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“Still, he might finish as the most expensive NBA player to never win the championship,” wrote a third fan.

Wembanyama is still early in his career, and the good news is, he’s already come incredibly close to winning a trophy. The Spurs lost to the New York Knicks 4-1 in the 2026 NBA Finals after having a stellar season. This could have been the French icon’s first trophy, but it didn’t quite come to pass.

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“Idk if he’s worth it just yet, a few rings and he’ll damn well make his case,” wrote yet another fan.

The title of an NBA Champion is one of the several things that James and Jordan still have over Wembanyama. The Bulls icon won six NBA championships in his career despite retiring twice and coming back.

James, on the other hand, has four NBA trophies in his cabinet. One fan hypothesized whether Wembanyama will take another paycheck cut to make sure he gets one too.

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“Nah he takin paycuts,” joked a fifth fan.

The jury is perhaps still out when it comes to greatness. However, Wemby has certainly proven that he’s one of the most powerful players in the game right now. Will the Spurs win the championship this year? If they maintain their current pace, the dream isn’t too far from becoming real.