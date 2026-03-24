Fans Make Shocking Claim Over Moses Moody’s Graphic Injury After Commentator’s Observation

The Golden State Warriors found a way to secure an overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks. But the win didn’t matter. The life was completely sucked out of the arena once Moses Moody went down. The Warriors forward appears to have suffered a gruesome knee injury. This was only his first game back after missing 10 games with a right wrist sprain. It couldn’t have been worse for the promising Dubs star, who was doing everything right in the game.

Moody scored 23 points in his return, giving the Warriors a scoring outlet they so desperately needed. His defense couldn’t be underestimated either, as he produced three steals and two blocks, with one steal being the statement play of the night. Right before injuring his knee, Moody picked off Cooper Flagg’s dribble. He had a wide-open lane to dunk. That’s where the disturbing incident took place. Moody’s knee appeared to buckle…

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The Warriors star instantly held onto his left knee. After the play stopped, everyone in the arena realized how serious the injury was. Head coach Steve Kerr put his hands to his face. Klay Thompson had his hand on his head. There was visible shock in the arena. One commentator said that Moody’s “leg collapsed underneath him.” It’s hard to describe the frame. Players from both teams gathered around Moody, who was stretchered off the court. In a moment of respect, everybody in the arena lauded the young star.

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The game was cruel to Moody today. The Warriors star was having a breakout season. Such injuries don’t just require careful recovery. Players have to revive their confidence to jump and run on the hardwood again. Hopefully, he can make a return as soon as possible. Until then, however, fans have a suspicion about why this injury may have happened.

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NBA fans blame the Dallas Mavericks’ court for Moses Moody’s injury

Nobody was around Moses Moody when his injury happened. He didn’t trip or take a wrong step. Yet, the devastating non-contact injury happened. Many online feel the Mavericks’ court could be a reason. “Listen, I don’t know if it was just a freak accident or not but they had a hockey game there last night and it seemed like they had wet floor issues down in those ends,” a fan commented.

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The American Airlines Center also hosts ice hockey games. They store the ice rink under the hardwood for NBA games. On this particular day, it seems fans spotted a few issues beforehand. “The commentators been talking about how long it’s taking them to set it down there. There’s an issue,” a comment read.

There are times when the hardwood is affected by the ice beneath it. It could melt due to the heat, causing the floor to get wet. “They were wiping that floor so much and still an injury happens bruh,” a fan seemed to notice. But from the video, it didn’t seem that Moody slipped.

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Moody had an X-ray after the game as the medics tried to assess the severity of the injury. “We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad,” Steve Kerr said after the game. According to the Warriors, the 23-year-old player will fly back to the Bay Area with the team and get an MRI.

“What is wrong with Dallas Mavericks court. Is there a hockey rink under it? Why was the floor team constantly out there? Prayers up to Moses Moody cuz wtf,” a fan added. It’s unclear whether any mechanical defect with the floor caused the injury. Several other NBA arenas also store ice rinks, such as the TD Garden. It’s not an uncommon practice.

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After watching it once, it just seemed like a freak accident. Moody’s left knee may have taken the entire force of his leap, putting it under extreme duress. Jimmy Butler injured his knee in a similar way back in January due to an awkward landing and needed a wheelchair to exit the court. But apart from some fans’ thoughts, there’s no confirmation. The Warriors’ star deserved to be celebrated as the game-winner for the team. However, a grimacing moment stole his sensational comeback. Let’s pray Moody recovers well and can get back to playing at his best once again.