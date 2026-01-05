Fans Oppose LeBron James’ 2nd All-Time Assist Milestone, Accuses NBA of Unfair Ruling

Even though LeBron James’ one record came to an end, he continues to set another in his record-breaking 23rd season. His record of scoring at least 10 points in 1297 consecutive games ended this season, while he assisted his teammates. Those assist numbers helped him to second place on the all-time assists list when combining regular-season and playoff games. But that caveat is what the fans are complaining about.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With his third assist in Los Angeles’ 120–114 comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron passed Chris Paul to move into second place on the all-time assists, and that leaves him with 13,793 career assists, trailing only John Stockton’s seemingly untouchable 17,645. The issue for netizens stems from the fact that the regular season and playoffs record is combined.

Fans don’t have an issue with his assist record, but combining the two is where they draw the line. “And ppl wonder why folks don’t like lebron, using including playoffs like this for stats didn’t exist before 2003 😭.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you only check regular-season numbers, the 4x NBA champion occupies the fourth spot.

Stockton still leads with 15,806, while CP3 is second with 12,552, and Jason Kidd completes the final podium position with 12,091 assists. LeBron James’ 11,691 is next, which again is not bad at all. When you only consider even playoff records for assists, the Akron native is not on top. Lakers legend Magic Johnson occupies the top with 2,346, and then LBJ takes second place with 2,095.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then you add the number of years everyone else played and compare it when LeBron’s 23 years in the league. Again, this is no mean feat. The Lakers superstar, even today, dropped 26 points, including 11 in the Lakers’ run in the fourth quarter. It was enough to overturn the 16-point deficit at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Passing Paul on the all-time assists list while already owning the all-time scoring record puts LeBron in rare territory. No player in NBA history has combined scoring and playmaking at this level for such a long stretch, and he continues to prove he can still dictate games. Yet, the love for him is minimal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans criticize LeBron James

Remember when King James’ scoring record came to an end? The record of scoring at least 10 points in every regular-season game he’s played since January 6, 2007. That record broke in 2025, but there were two playoff games in between he scored in single digits. So, a fan sarcastically said that streak should have ended earlier. “Y’all only wanna include playoffs stats when it benefits Bronze, but didn’t wanna use it for his consecutive 10 pt scoring streak when he dropped single digits in 2011 and 2014 Playoffs 🤡.”

One game was in 2011 against Dallas, and the second one was in 2014 against the Pacers. LeBron James dropped 8 points on 3-11 shooting and 7 points on 2-10 shooting, respectively. So, another netizen also commented why including playoff ‘gimmick’ doesn’t work. “lmao “including playoffs” that shit dont count when lebum been jumping from super team to superteam most of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now back to these assist records. James requires 3,852 more assists to go level with Stockton, meaning he would need to register 10 assists in over 385 games to match it. That’s when another fan mocked, “And it only took him 45,000 more games played.” While all records are being questioned, another fan brought up the Goat debate. To prove their point, they wrote, “Bro had to stay in the league longer just to pass players records and still dont have 6 rings.”

Be it creating the 51,000 points record or chasing any other record that he has yet to accomplish. Fans seemingly have the receipts to prove their issues.