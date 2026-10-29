Fans React to Bronny James’ Full-Time Lakers Breakthrough Amid JJ Redick’s Continued Snub

Bronny James has finally reached a milestone he spent the first two years of his professional career chasing. The Lakers guard is no longer listed on the team’s G League roster, signaling a full-time NBA role entering his third season. The move represents a breakthrough for James organizationally, even though JJ Redick has yet to use him in the Lakers’ last four games.

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Bleacher Report reported on Wednesday that James is no longer listed on the Lakers’ G League roster. He spent time in the G League during each of his first two seasons before earning a full-time place on Los Angeles’ NBA roster.

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The development reinforces the Lakers’ commitment to James entering the season. However, his recent absence from game action suggests he remains outside Redick’s regular rotation despite the promotion.

Redick’s explanation for the roster decision centered on balance rather than James’ individual performance.

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“I just think coming into this year, we added a lot of wings,” he said.

The Lakers ultimately chose to retain James and Jaden Hardy while moving on from Dalton Knecht, ending Knecht’s tenure after two seasons. The decision was notable given the debate surrounding both players’ roster futures and suggested the organization still sees long-term value in James despite his limited role to start the year.

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Last season, James made 42 regular-season appearances, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. His improvement throughout the season eventually helped him earn opportunities ahead of Knecht in portions of Redick’s rotation.

This season also marks James’ first without his father, LeBron James, after the four-time NBA champion left the Lakers in free agency to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

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All of that left social media with plenty to say about the news.

Fans Aren’t Buying Bronny James’ Full-Time Lakers Promotion

Fans reacted to the news with a mix of jokes and harsh criticism. One fan joked, “I guess Bronny and I are both full time NBA players.” Another wasn’t convinced the promotion means much: “Man let me know when he make an impact on the court fam.”

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A third took a harsher view, calling him “The most undeserved NBA player in history. F***ing nepo baby.” Another wrote, “Take his last name away and wouldn’t even be drafted lol.”

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The reactions reflect the ongoing debate surrounding James’ place in the league. The skepticism is not limited to social media, either. Before the Lakers finalized their roster decisions, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn argued that James still had significant offensive development ahead of him and would likely need to provide high-level defensive value to solidify his long-term NBA standing.

Last season, both James and Knecht saw spot minutes when injuries created opportunities. As the Lakers settled into a more consistent rotation, however, both players found themselves with fewer chances to contribute regularly.

The Lakers have now given James the full-time NBA status he spent two seasons working toward, and Redick has publicly supported his development. Yet the conversation surrounding him remains tied to one question: when will that organizational faith translate into meaningful minutes? Until that happens, fans are likely to keep debating whether the promotion represents tangible progress or potential still waiting to be realized.