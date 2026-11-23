ESPN’s latest All-Star prediction named 24 likely candidates for the mid-season game, but left out two of the East’s most decorated names, and fans weren’t quiet about it.

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ESPN snubbed LeBron James and Scottie Barnes from their All-Star prediction, and fans rallied behind the two stars to be included. Barnes is already a two-time All-Star icon, while LeBron James is a historic 22-time All-Star.

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The 2026-27 season marks James’ return to the Eastern Conference after he left the Lakers for the 76ers. On November 23, 2026, ESPN’s Ben Golliver published a list of the “24 most deserving” All-Star picks this season, and fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of both James and Barnes.

“No Scottie. ESPN is always on sum bulls**t,” wrote one fan commenting on a post by @Fullcourtpass, featuring ESPN’s list.

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The absence of Barnes directly raised questions about ESPN’s selection and prediction process. Yet another fan compared Barnes to other players in the Eastern Conference.

“Scottie is better than half the guys in the East already,” the fan wrote.

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There is a point to be made. Scottie Barnes is currently averaging 24.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, on a 49.5% FG rate. For reference, the best player in the Eastern Conference right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is leading the Eastern Conference in scoring with 28.2 points per game.

By this measure, Barnes is certainly worthy of All-Star consideration and almost certainly makes the top 15 player list in the East. One fan even compared Barnes to another player.

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“How you gonna have Jalen Johnson but not have Scottie Barnes ???” another fan asked.

Johnson is currently averaging 19.1 points per game; however, his rebounds are what make him a valuable pick at 9.1. Regardless, the comparison is still an interesting one.

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Apart from the Barnes fans, LeBron James also found a ton of support in the comment section, with one fan even being certain that he’ll make the All-Star game despite ESPN’s snub.

“LeBron is obviously gonna make the team,” this fan wrote.

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Is LeBron James playing his best basketball? No. The future Hall-of-Famer is averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game with the 76ers so far. However, fans would know that James holds the record for the most NBA All-Star appearances at 22.

In fact, James has appeared in every single NBA All-Star game since 2005. So the bigger question is whether he’ll be picked as a starter or reserve for the upcoming game. One fan understood what James’ selection this year means.

“LeBron’s still getting in, due to a legacy pick,” the fan wrote.

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And it could be true. This doesn’t discredit ‘King James’ in any way. He’s been performing fantastically at the age of 41, helping the Sixers lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-3.

Given historical context and James’ ongoing All-Star streak, one fan addressed ESPN with a blunt comment.

“Lmao if you think LeBron not gonna make it you’re stupid,” the fan said.

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Another fan said, “No LeBron,” letting the snub speak for itself.

All the debate aside, ESPN’s list merely acts as a prediction for who could be selected later this year. Only 24 players can make it, and fans get a 50% weightage on votes for the five starters from each conference. So perhaps LeBron James and Scottie Barnes have a shot at it after all. That being said, who were the players included in the list?

There are a few obvious names in ESPN’s list of most likely All-Star selections. Names such as Luka Doncic, who leads the Western Conference in scoring with 37.2 points per game, and Giannis, who leads the East.

Another expected entry is, of course, Victor Wembanyama. The player has averaged nearly 30 points per game along with a staggering 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The 7-foot-4 giant makes it nearly impossible for players to score, and when he gets possession, a basket is almost always guaranteed.

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Some unexpected names, however, include Ty Jerome and Jalen Johnson, as mentioned earlier. Both players are having great years, but the argument centers around the omission of historically high-performing players just like Scottie Barnes.

Ultimately, it’s too soon to tell who will find a spot on the roster. Players like Stephen Curry and Wemby make an unarguable case for themselves. However, with December yet to arrive, there’s still ample time for Barnes and LeBron to make a case for themselves.