brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Fans React to Ja Morant’s Kevin Love Dunk Fail During Grizzlies vs Jazz

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 12, 2025 | 10:54 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Fans React to Ja Morant’s Kevin Love Dunk Fail During Grizzlies vs Jazz

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 12, 2025 | 10:54 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tonight, as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, one player has all the eyes on him: Ja Morant. The Grizzlies’ star is returning today from a right calf strain and is playing back into shape, but one play from him stood out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the fourth quarter, with 4:55 left on the clock, Morant drove right at Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love, who attempted to take a charge. Morant jumped right at him, trying to dunk the ball, but hit the rim instead, bouncing the ball back out to teammate Jock Landale, who proceeded to knock down a three.

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of audacious play is exactly what Morant has been known for, and despite coming back from injury, the guard seems unafraid of leaning into the contact and going hard at his opponents, something that has to be reassuring given his shooting struggles this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved