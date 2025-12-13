Fans React to Ja Morant’s Kevin Love Dunk Fail During Grizzlies vs Jazz

Tonight, as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, one player has all the eyes on him: Ja Morant. The Grizzlies’ star is returning today from a right calf strain and is playing back into shape, but one play from him stood out.

In the fourth quarter, with 4:55 left on the clock, Morant drove right at Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love, who attempted to take a charge. Morant jumped right at him, trying to dunk the ball, but hit the rim instead, bouncing the ball back out to teammate Jock Landale, who proceeded to knock down a three.

This kind of audacious play is exactly what Morant has been known for, and despite coming back from injury, the guard seems unafraid of leaning into the contact and going hard at his opponents, something that has to be reassuring given his shooting struggles this year.