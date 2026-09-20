Fans React to Jaylen Brown Picking Up New Hobby Days After Making Boxing Debut

Previously, Jaylen Brown described aspects of working out with his new teammate, LeBron James, as crazy in reference to the longevity and energy. But the new Philadelphia 76ers star has not limited himself to just hooping during the summer. His trip to Africa led to an unexpected boxing matchup, and now he is in Europe taking another activity.

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Clips went viral on social media, where the five-time NBA All-Star was training in fencing gear and sparring in Italy. JB was learning and practicing fencing in Italy, with clips showing him at a Milan-area facility. He wore the full fencing gear, including the mask, jacket, and foil, on a piste and even received a round of applause. The footage showed Jaylen Brown sparring with a young Canadian foil fencer training in Milan.

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Fencing in Italy comes after Jaylen Brown tried his hand at boxing, taking part in an amateur bout in Nigeria. His nonprofit organization called The 7uice Foundation held a boxing event in Lagos, Nigeria, and Brown fought on the show.

The 76ers star shared footage on his Instagram, and again he was wearing headgear during the recreational bout. Jaylen Brown also joked that he had “0 prep for this.”

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Fans remain unsure about Jaylen Brown’s off-season adventure

One of the many reactions was that the former Finals MVP was not working out enough on his basketball abilities. A fan wrote, “Gonna be a funny a– season he doing everything but hoopin.”

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But that’s not the case. His sessions in Italy also involved basketball training. In fact, Jaylen Brown previously worked on his shooting with coach Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews to improve his three-point percentage from 34.7% last season. Plus, there are multiple videos of Brown training with LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and others.

Fencing in Italy was the latest side quest. After skydiving in Egypt and boxing in Nigeria, all within a month. His decision to go skydiving was to conquer his fear of heights. “My 20s are gone so I wanted to do something to encapsulate my 20s so I was like I’m going to skydive over the pyramids.”

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Keeping all the activities in mind, one comment read, “what hasnt he done this offseason 😂.” Another netizen shared the same sentiment. “i’ve never seen a player this bored a month before opening night 😂.”

But there was also a reaction worried about injury. “he’s tempting fate,” was the worrying comment. Especially because the standard NBA Uniform Player Contract has a clause that bars a player from engaging in “any fighting, boxing, or wrestling.”

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Paragraph 12 also states skydiving, bungee jumping and mountain biking sit on the same list, and any of these activities need written consent from the team.

Meanwhile, another fan thought it was the 76ers star’s way to keep himself on the toes and be ready for any challenge. “Jaylen keeps finding unusual ways to sharpen coordination and movement during the offseason.”

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So, Jaylen Brown is completing side quests in free time as we are days away from official NBA training camp.