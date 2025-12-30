Fans Respond To Naji Marshall’s Public Apology After Multiple Three-Pointer Miss Vs Blazers

Forward Naji Marshall had multiple chances to help his team avoid a third straight defeat. Instead, the Dallas Mavericks remained 4-6 in the last 10 games. With regular leaders Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis injured, Marshall made sure to take responsibility for the loss. And the fans overwhelmingly supported the 27-year-old.

“I got yall next time family my b 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️…” This was right after the game, as Marshall missed two wide-open 3-point attempts late as the Mavericks fell to 12-22. It was all in the last 33 seconds as he first missed a 22-foot three-point jumper when the score was 122-123. Then he missed another 27-foot three-point jumper with 6 seconds left. Eventually, with just three seconds left as Klay Thompson entered the game for Naji Marshall.

The Trail Blazers closed strong to beat the Mavericks 125-122. But the Dallas team at Moda Center provided great entertainment and nearly pulled off a win despite being 29-42 down after the first quarter. It was not just Marshall who missed; even his replacement couldn’t sink one. With just 0.6 remaining on the clock, Klay Thompson had the ball but missed his 24-foot shot.

Thus, the Mavs have now lost seven straight road games. Its last road win came Dec. 1 against the Denver Nuggets. That was also the game, which Naji Marshall failed to score in double digits.

Since that game, the 27-year-old has scored in double figures in 12 straight games. Even against the Trail Blazers, he scored 17 points on 58.3 FG%. He has quietly become a tertiary scoring punch behind Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, when he was available.

Coach Jason Kidd decided to use Marshall as a starter after P.J. Washington suffered an ankle injury. Even when he returned, Marshall did not lose his place. Over the last 12 games as a full-time starter, he has emerged as a key contributor, averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting an astounding 61.1% from the field. Fans see this effort and want to appreciate it despite the team’s issues on the court.

Despite the miss, Naji Marshall receives support

Although he is not an elite shooter from beyond the arc, in the game, he had already shot and converted one. Portland knew his skill of attacking the basket, so they crowded the net; that’s why Naji Marshall had an open invitation to shoot. So, the fans are not upset with the decision-making process. “Wide open shot bro, can’t ask for a better look. Just didn’t go down. GG’s, y’all fought back from an early deficit.”

Apart from his scoring spree, he is a defender who stops off-ball shooters, bigger wings, and even primary advantage creators. Not surprisingly, he ranks in the 94th percentile of BBall Index’s defensive positional versatility metric. The netizen wants the good things to continue and not let a bad outcome affect the 27-year-old’s confidence. “We love you bro, Dallas will always be a home for you! #mffl.”

As stated earlier, even though Thompson couldn’t sink one in later in the game, the fan wanted Naji Marshall not to dwell on his missed shot. “It was still a good shot, you’re not the only one to miss a wide-open 3 that game.” When the Dallas fans are showing support, the rival franchise found the time to make it their pitch. “come to LA big bro.”

A reunion of Marshall and Luka Doncic is not out of the picture when you consider the current Mavs star has just $9 million salary this season is likewise priced just right. While one fan painted the bigger picture that the season is already over with injuries, so no need to sulk on missed shots. “It’s okay, gang, we’re not blaming you. Tbh this szn cooked let’s lock in close out get a reset and get back next year with live healthy.”

Health is important, as star Anthony Davis is out again for a few games. Davis suffered this injury with 8:50 remaining in the second quarter of the Mavericks’ 126-116 Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors. Later, it was revealed that it was a minor groin strain. With Irving already out with an ACL, Dallas needs to avoid any major injuries.