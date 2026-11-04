Fans Rip Bill Simmons After He Calls Luka Doncic Insufferable: “I Can’t Believe How He Behaves”

Eight games into the season, Luka Doncic is already setting records of his own. While he did not win NBA Player of the Week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been putting up eye-catching numbers. Yet, his constant exchanges with officials and opponents have become a talking point as Bill Simmons is the latest to take issue with it.

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The Ringer founder didn’t hold back while discussing Doncic’s behavior during games. Although he acknowledged the Slovenian’s extraordinary offensive talent, Simmons questioned whether watching him play had become an unpleasant experience.

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“And it’s not a new take to say that his behavior during games has been a little insufferable,” he said on The Ringer. “I think this is the most insufferable he’s ever been. I can’t believe how he behaves for two and a half hours at these games. And I don’t know one person who enjoys it. Like to me, it’s like when you see those commercials of like Gordon Ramsay, like these, these reality chefs who are just screaming at everybody in the kitchen, you’re like, ‘Man, it would suck to work for that guy.’ That’s Luka now in every game.

“He’s just unhappy constantly with everybody. And if somebody talks shit to him and the other team, now he’s got to focus his rage on this. Listen, I’m not unearthing a new take. We’ve been complaining about Luka’s behavior forever. I’m just saying there’s a guy averaging 38 a game right now who might score 50 any night. And I have multiple TVs going and I don’t want to put them on the big TV because I don’t enjoy the process of watching him get those stats.”

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The timing of Simmons’ criticism makes it particularly striking. Doncic is not simply enjoying a productive start. He is putting together one of the most explosive scoring stretches of his career. Through seven appearances in the 2026-27 season, he is averaging 38.3 points, 8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. He also leads the league in scoring.

His latest performance against Miami offered another example of why opponents have struggled to contain him. Doncic finished with 42 points and 13 assists in the Lakers’ 138-117 victory. That came one night after he erupted for 45 points and 15 rebounds against Toronto. He had also dropped 52 points against Utah earlier in the season.

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Yet Simmons’ complaint wasn’t about the production. He took issue with the way Doncic carries himself throughout games, particularly his frequent disagreements with referees and confrontations with opponents. That criticism has followed the Slovenian for years, and his attempts to change haven’t completely stopped the pattern.

Luka Doncic knows his reactions can become a distraction. He even addressed the issue before the season began, suggesting he wanted to take a different approach this time.

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“This season,” Doncic said on October 21, “I’m trying to not get techs.”

That goal has been difficult to maintain. The six-time All-Star has accumulated 16 technical fouls in four of his eight NBA seasons, including his previous campaign with the Lakers. He also started this season without receiving a technical foul in his first four appearances. However, that streak ended as frustrations resurfaced.

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A technical foul during the Lakers’ 138-117 win over Miami initially appeared to be his second tech. It came late in the second quarter, but the league subsequently rescinded the call. Still, the incident brought his on-court temperament back into the conversation. Even when his complaints don’t result in a penalty, they remain visible and give critics another reason to question his approach.

Fans rally behind Luka Doncic despite criticism

After his exploits against the Heat, Luka Doncic earned another record. The Lakers star now has the most games (19) in NBA history with 40+ points, 10+ assists, and 5+ three-pointers made. That’s why one fan was frustrated that Bill Simmons is still being critical.

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“This is just getting ridiculous. It’s like the better he plays the more s— they talk about him.”

In fact, after the Miami game, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped lot of praise for the Slovenian. First, he called him one of “the best scorers to ever play this game.” Further added, “Not right now. Not right now. Like, of all time. I feel like some people are scared to say that, but he’s got to be up there.”

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So, a netizen questioned the Ringer founder about why he can’t show a similar positive outlook for the Lakers star.

“The best players and coaches in the league praise Luka Doncic on a nightly basis, yet clowns like this get to vote on awards Makes no sense.”

In the last five games, Luka Doncic is averaging 43.4 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.4 rebounds alone, and that too while shooting 53.2% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point line.

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He has further helped his team by averaging 2 steals a game. That’s why fans were convinced that no performance from the Slovenian would make Simmons enjoy the game.

“I don’t know one person who enjoys it” watching a guy average 38,8,8 is not enjoyable?” Another one added, “This is getting old Billy.”

There was also a suggestion that Simmons’ opinion might look very different if Doncic played for his preferred franchise. The fan brought up Boston, implying that Simmons would probably celebrate the same competitive fire if it came from a Celtics player.

“If Luka were a Celtic Bill would have a segment every minute on the beauty of basketball.”

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For now, Luka Doncic’s performances continue to speak loudly. His scoring numbers have put him among the league’s biggest early-season attractions, even as his temperament remains a recurring debate.