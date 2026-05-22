Fans Roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Teammate’s Unethical Hoop Collab

Winning back-to-back MVPs, being the 14th in NBA history to do so, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can’t get away from one tag. Fans, analysts, rival head coaches, and players have all questioned the whistles that SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder get. They have even incurred huge fines for speaking out against the referees. But who better than the ‘Villain’ to not only troll the OKC Star but also make some money out of it.

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“What’s up y’all, it’s The Villain. I got something to reveal from underdog unethical hoops,” began Dillion Brooks. The game is a literal basketball spin-off of the classic children’s game Operation. Instead of extracting bones from “Cavity Sam” without buzzing the tweezers, the objective is to steal a tiny basketball from SGA’s likeness without triggering a foul whistle. Let’s not forget, they are the foundational core of Canada Basketball. The duo also co-led Canada to a historic bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But they have been trading jabs, especially during the playoffs.

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“Let me try this. You know I don’t foul. All right. So that’s a foul. At least you got a red. Oh. Oh, foul. Next player’s turn. It’s yours when you come out at my website, hoopsports.com, and play your game with your friends and family, and get reacquainted with the new foul baiting from The Villain.” This video has over 7 million views in less than 10 hours. The comments section had people applauding Dillion Brooks for his villain arc, which was on display in Round 1 vs the OKC.

Following a heavily whistled Game 2, Brooks publicly blasted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s playstyle, calling him “a little frail” and complaining that modern refereeing has ruined physical, old-school basketball. After completing the sweep, SGA escalated the beef on Instagram by posting a photo carousel with “Cancun on 3” photoshopped onto the back of Brooks’ jersey. The two trade jabs when it’s comes to the NBA. But imagine even the Villian is getting praise, that means the hatred for Thunder and SGA is through the roof.

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That’s why Underdog has announced 100 lucky winners will get their hands on this game. “Underdog’s Original Game: Unethical Hoops is now LIVE It takes a very steady hand to steal the ball from Shai… We’re only giving away 100 copies of the game, so click the link threaded below for your chance to win.” Considering the criticism, 100 seems very low. After all, the dislike for SGA is from the Suns fans, the Lakers fans, and currently the Spurs fans, too.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

A few months ago, SGA came clean on accusations of flopping. “I understand why [fans] are frustrated about it, because they’re an X, Y and Z fan,” Shai stated.“But you’ll never hear an OKC fan complain about my free throws. You’ll never hear a Denver fan complain about Jokić’s free throws. You’ll never hear a Lakers fan complain about Luka’s free throws. It’s just part of the business. But I love it, it creates buzz around the game.” For him, maneuvering his body to get an advantage is a skill. But fans are clearly against it.

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“Lmfao, SGA has quickly become the most unlikable player in the nba 🤷‍♂️ There’s no doubt the talent is there, but the flopping is on another level and it’s a hard watch. The hate is definitely warranted 🤷‍♂️.” Another had a similar sentiment. “Lmao 😂😂😂 only OKC fans are respecting that floor magnet btch. The rest of the world are not recognizing his game 😂.” Not just fans, but Finals MVP Jaylen Brown has questioned the motive behind the constant flopping.

“I don’t know, maybe it all works in the end, but I just don’t foul bait,” Brown said to the reporters.“So it’s like, we commend players for playing the game the right way, but we give the benefit to those who are necessarily trying to manipulate the game into their advantage.” Although the Celtics star never took any name, fans were quick to put the blame on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Similarly, a comment was, “So true. He makes the NBA unwatchable.”

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For Dillon Brooks, it’s also personal, since he saw the antics in Round 1 of the playoffs. In Game 2, on one possession, Devin Booker got Alex Caruso off-balance, leaned into him during a natural shooting motion, but it was ruled an offensive foul on Booker. Later, SGA executed a near-identical move initiating the contact, and the call was a foul on the defender, and thus, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went to the line. So, fans got another way to troll the Thunder star.

“Dillon Brooks is mogging the f–k outta flopper extroidinaire SGA and I’m loving it.” While another comment was, “Wait, do I like Dillon Brooks?” In this case, the Villain has emerged as the overwhelming winner over a two-time MVP.