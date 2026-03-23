Fans Sense Officiating Bias Against Devin Booker’s Suns After Suns-Raptors Call Comes Under Scrutiny

After a series of close losses, the Phoenix Suns managed to bounce back in an emphatic manner. However, that result didn’t come without a controversial decision. It was very early in the game that the Suns felt the cards were against them. It seemed that the officials allowed the Raptors to challenge a play call without considering the norms.

It happened in the first quarter. The Suns’ Collin Gillespie had his layup blocked. Referees ruled an out-of-bounds, handing Phoenix possession. Just as Gillespie got ready to send a pass, officials stopped play, allowing the Raptors to challenge. You could clearly hear the Suns guard’s displeasure with that decision.

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“I had the ball,” Gillespie could be heard saying.

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It is not uncommon for coaches to have time to analyse the play. In general, they review replays before deciding whether to challenge a call. However, there is no set time limit. When the official hands the ball over to the opposing team, you lose your chance to challenge. That condition was met in this case, as Collin Gillespie literally searched for a pass with the ball in his hand. Similarly, it sparked a contentious reaction from the Suns.

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It got worse for the Suns. The Raptors won the challenge and regained possession on the same call. However, the outcome of the game remained unchanged. The Suns lost their cool at that exact moment. They were nearly perfect before and after that point. They rallied for a convincing victory over the dynamic Raptors squad.

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The Suns took a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Their efficiency helped them win. Phoenix made 18 three-pointers, which was double the Raptors’ total. They also shot 51.7% from the floor and caused disruption with 12 steals.

Suns fans call out the injustice against their team

There’s been a growing sense of frustration around inconsistent officiating in the league. Coaches such as the Lakers’ JJ Redick have claimed rules conveniently change on a nightly basis. But Suns fans in particular have felt calls have been going against them. “3rd time in the last couple weeks this happened to the Suns,” a fan wrote.

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It’s not just out-of-bounds calls. Recently, Suns head coach Jordan Ott disputed the manner of officiating in their clash against the Boston Celtics as well. Jaylen Brown earned 21 free throws that game. “This season might be the worst officiating in the history of the sport,” a fan added.

That’s because the Suns aren’t the only team to have raised their voices. Several coaches and players have called out inconsistencies around the league. Dillon Brooks took aim at the way he is treated after being handed his 16 technical foul of the season in February. The Suns have had a range of contentious decisions go against them. “Why does this keep happening to the Suns?” a fan gave weight to that sentiment.

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Although the Suns claimed a dominant win tonight, there was a vast free-throw disparity. The Raptors made it to the free-throw line 22 times, as opposed to just ten attempts for Phoenix. That was despite the Raptors outscoring the Suns by just eight points in the paint. A fan was compelled to say, “This s–t actually getting out of hand”.

There are several such instances pertaining to the Suns. Devin Booker felt referees missed a clear trip on him while attempting a heave against the Spurs. Phoenix lost that game by one point. The team also sits in the top half for most personal fouls received per game. “They don’t want Phoenix to win. Always something with the refs,” a fan wrote.

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It’s been particularly off late, where the Suns lost four closely contested games in a row. That’s where the small moments, which seem inconsequential, actually matter. And it seems Phoenix has rarely managed to be on the right end in such situations.