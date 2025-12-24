Fans Sense Tension Between LeBron James and Rich Paul After Michael Jordan Comment

The debate will never stop. Now that LeBron James is approaching the end of his storied career, the GOAT debate between him and Michael Jordan is only going to intensify. Fans will remain divided. But they are starting to feel someone from James’ entourage might be drifting away from him following his latest comments. Rich Paul wants Michael Jordan if it comes down to winning the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let’s be fair to Paul. On his and Max Kellerman’s Game Over Podcast, they opened up the GOAT conversation. Rich Paul, who is one of LeBron James’ closest friends, said he would pick him first if it came to building a team. “No if ands or buts about it,” he said. But at the same time, the Klutch Sports CEO couldn’t deny Michael Jordan’s allure.

“I know LJ’s statistics are off the charts even with this as well. If I want the single last shot, I’m taking Michael Jordan. No question about it,” Rich Paul said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers favor both of them as clutch geniuses. LeBron James has eight playoff buzzer beaters, trailing just behind Michael Jordan, who has nine. However, what differentiates this conversation is their resolve. If the game was on the line, His Airness asked for the ball, and everybody knew it. With the Akon Hammer, it’s all about making the right play.

You saw the biggest example when James’ 10-point streak came to an end. He passed the ball to a wide-open Rui Hachimura after drawing two defenders. The Lakers won the game at the buzzer. James created the opportunity for his teammate to get the finest look in the situation. That being said, MJ had a reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jordan shot those shots, the arenas expected them to fall, no matter how many times they didn’t. That alone is a powerful quality, rendering defenders helpless. So Rich Paul was justified in having his pick. But fans are taking it beyond that.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans sense friction between Rich Paul and LeBron James

Paul has been on a run since starring on his podcast. Notably, it started with him saying the Lakers, the team his client plays for, aren’t contenders for the championship. As he continues to share his opinions, fans are beginning to doubt his allegiance. “Not saying they beefing— but all of a sudden Rich Paul is going out of his way to make it known he don’t always agree with LeBron or say things to protect him ….Interesting development,” one of them wrote.

There was also a moment when Rich Paul said he wasn’t pleased with LeBron James joining the Miami Heat. That prompted another comment from one fan. They wrote, “First he says the Lakers aren’t contenders, now this. Something might be looming”. However, that might be an overestimation.

Paul simply stated his opinion. Not only that, a little later, he claimed LeBron James as his GOAT because of the expectations he battled as a teenager. His picking Michael Jordan for the last shot comes down to the Bull’s legends shot-making. “Not a crazy take, you want a jump shot on the last shot of the game typically to take the refs out of the equation, and Jordan is a better jump shooter,” a fan rightfully pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, some fans were annoyed with Rich Paul. One fan even predicted, “LeBron is about to fire him”. That’s not happening because of a comment. Reading too far into his take will create a rift. But you pick Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James for the last shot, any basketball purist would feel they have a great chance to win. The order is strictly subjective, depending on preferences and how they view the game. With that in mind, Rich Paul sides with MJ.

Nothing wrong spotted here.