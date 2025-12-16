Fans Show Concern For Luka Doncic’s Weight After Deandre Ayton’s Buffet Treat to Lakers

The Lakers made the most enviable offseason acquisition this year. It wasn’t re-signing Jaxson Hayes, Jake LaRavia, and Adou Thiero. It wasn’t recalling Bronny James from South Bay. It was not Luka Doncic scouting Marcus Smart. Not even Deandre Ayton. The best offseason acquisition the Lakers got is Andrea Ayton, the woman Deandre calls mom. She’s on an agenda and LakeShow is scared of it.

While we’re all trying to keep the holiday weight off, Mama Ayton walked into the Lakers facility with her entire Jamaican legacy in a buffet (Deandre is born in the Bahamas, Jamaican on his mother’s side and Nigerian on his dad’s). Why is that a problem?

Everyone would recall that Luka Doncic’s big transition from Dallas to Los Angeles involved shedding a few pounds and the misconception that he’s got a weight problem. Luka 2.0 is 30 lbs lighter under the influence of the gold standard of conditioning, LeBron Raymone James.

The new Luka is on a 35.0 PPG while keeping the Lakers at 18-7, at .720, and keeping them at the third seed in the West. All while putting up numbers that could upset the popular MVP odds.

Mama Ayton could ruin that in a single plate of fried chicken. In a perfect world, there would be no reason to complain. It is ‘heaven,’ as one of JJ Redick’s staffers described that golden-crusted drumstick of dreams.

Yet fans (probably the ones jealous they’re not there) are pretending Andrea Ayton is a saboteur out to destroy the Lakers.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James held back from Deandre Ayton’s treat

Andrea Ayton went all out. She had oxtail, curry mutton, rice and peas, and of course fried chicken. JJ Redick and his staff were enjoying it sit-down style. Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia took seconds. Deandre Ayton was strutting around flexing his mom’s food. And Luka Doncic was there.

Fans are so worried Doncic’s weight and conditioning efforts will be undone because of the Ayton fam. They were screaming into the social media void, “Someone get Luka away from the buffet line. DA’s mom was COOOOKINGGGG.”

Some jumped to the last stage of resignation instantly. “i guess luka is fat again.” Worth noting though, while Doncic was hyping Mama Ayton, he wasn’t spotted anywhere with a plate.

Well he doesn’t know what he’s missing out. And so do the people who say, “Luka stay away.” There’s even some jealousy showing when they say, “I mean it get Luka away from that table immediately.”

Funnily enough, while Bronny is there shooting pool, LeBron is noticeably a no-show. LakeShow thinks, “LeBron said no thank you lol,” or this video was filmed when LeBron James was taken before his return to practice.

JJ Redick at least let his team enjoy this indulgence. His staff was grateful to Deandre and Andrea for giving the team this opportunity to come closer and bond. Some also applaud Deandre for building team chemistry claiming, “Ayton has been a plus locker room guy for the Lakers. A type of dude we have not had in a long time.”

It’s a bit of an exaggeration. Fans are loving this wholesome update from the Lakers practice. And they love that Ayton is feeling at home after the kind of separation he had from Phoenix. They just hope Luka gets back to the weight room after indulging a bit.

In the meantime, what are we supposed to do to get a plate of Andrea Ayton’s famous fried chicken?