Fans Show Concern for Michael Porter Jr. After Viral Video Deepens Controversy Around Nets Star

“Everybody has different vices. Everybody has different things that they struggle with. That can go with people who struggle from alcohol, people that struggle with drugs…. My vice has always come in the form of women” said Michael Porter Jr during an interview on the ‘Curious Mike’ podcast. The 27-year-old player has been, over the last few days, speaking out about women and dropping truth bombs about everything. Ranging from using Andrew Tate clips to test them to what he expects his ideal wife to be like.

Given the remarks, Porter Jr. should probably have avoided any topics that brought the conversation back to his ‘vice’ confession. Unfortunately, he could not do so.

Social media users recently highlighted a clip featuring the Brooklyn Nets player. It shows one of his friends entering a house with four women behind him, while Michael Porter Jr. recording by the side. The friend introduced the women to the NBA star, and one of them even laughed out loud when he said, “Hello, I’m Michael”.

The ‘friend’ was content creator Steiny, who boasts over one million followers on Instagram and 181,000 subscribers on his YouTube show ‘One Night With Steiny’. This is the same show on which Michael Porter Jr. had appeared around a week ago, and the show on which he had talked about what he was looking for in a “wifey”. The influencer and the athlete have known each other for a while.

Back in August 2024, Steiny had said on the ‘Mommy And Daddy Talk’ podcast that he had been hanging out with Michael Porter Jr., and was set to take him to a club. In Steiny’s own words, Michael Porter Jr was a “good friend of mine”.

Porter Jr. is not a womanizer, as ‘Basketball Network’ reporter Shane Garry Acedera once said. However, he has been linked with several women, none of whom he has had a long-term relationship with. He was once linked to American actress Madison Pettis and then Madison Prewett, who was the runner-up of season 24 of The Bachelor.

Back in March 2025, Porter was captured shopping for Rolex watches with influencer Kelsey Calemine. The athlete has never chosen to go into detail about any of these relationships. “I got two younger brothers that are married. I got two older sisters who are married. I’m the only one that’s not married. And I feel that God kind of gives you what you’re prepared to handle. And so far in my life, like a good woman, I don’t think I’m ready to handle that because I’m all over the place. Sometimes I’m good and sometimes I’m not,” said Michael Porter Jr.

There was no additional context provided about the recent viral video. Therefore, social media users began connecting the dots by themselves.

NBA Fans Call Out Michael Porter Jr’s Behaviour After Confession: “So much for “struggling with women””

One social media user wrote, “So much for “struggling with women”. Lmao”.

When speaking about women being his vice, Michael Porter Jr. added that “And when I’m far from God, and I’m not in my word, I’m not praying, I’m not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women”. The space where the Brooklyn Nets player was was the space of women.

One individual wrote, “he’s finally out of Jokic’s shadow, acting like himself again…hopefully he doesn’t go too crazy and catch a lawsuit 😭”.

Michael Porter Jr’s 7-year journey with the Denver Nuggets came to an end after he and a 2032 first-round draft pick were traded back in July in exchange for Cameron Johnson. The player admitted that he took the trade well by revealing that “Honestly, I’m not like a super anxious guy or anything like that. So on the plane when I found out, I was kind of just like, ‘Well, I’m traded,’ and took a nap afterwards.”

One social media user looked at the clip and wrote, “Not winning another chip”.

Fortunately, Michael Porter Jr. is not just having fun with friends. He is putting in the work, too. Porter arrived at the Nets’ practice facility for the first time back in late July. He even went on to roast the Denver Nuggets’ practice facility by saying, “I’m just glad y’all got two courts man.” The Nuggets reportedly only have a single practice court inside Ball Arena, and it also does not have a view of Manhattan.

One individual wrote, “Bruh wtf, shouldn’t he be practicing?💀”.

The Brooklyn Nets don’t tip off the new season until October 22nd. As of now, no member of the Nets roster has been seen officially practicing.

via Imago Nov 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One social media user wrote, “I imagine Denver’s front office is feeling self-assured right now”. Well, the answer to that will only be known once the 2025-26 NBA regular season begins.

Overall, the majority of reactions showed Netizens being united in making fun of Michael Porter Jr., but, at the same time, showing some concern through their remarks. It remains to be seen whether the Brooklyn Nets player ever addresses the viral video or not.