Fans Speculate Over Nikola Jokic’s Injury Return After Footage From Nuggets-Cavs

Injury or not, Nikola Jokic was going to show up for his team. It’s his arrival in Cleveland’s Rocket Arena that turned heads. The Joker is not going to wear the Mile High jersey against the Cavaliers tonight. But he doesn’t look down and out at all. The little spring in his step is already raising fans’ hopes for his MVP campaign.

Jokic avoided the worst during the December 29 game against Miami Heat. He suffered a non-contact injury and needed medical attention on the floor before he could be taken to the locker room. MRIs ruled out an ACL or any kind of ligament tear. But he does have a hyperextension of his left knee and will be sidelined for about four weeks.

However, Jokic has been trying hard to bring back some optimism to the shorthanded Nuggets and fans. He traveled with the team to Cleveland and was captured walking into the arena with Christian Braun. Braun is also sidelined with an ankle injury for the foreseeable future.

The teammates were chatting, laughing, but most of all, walking just fine. No limp, no boot, no crutches.

Watching the brutal fashion in which Jokic went down that Monday, tumbling backwards, clutching his knee and wailing in pain, was heartbreaking. The visuals were so haunting that when Victor Wembanyama had a scare with hyperextension of his knee, fans were reeling.

The very next game, the Nuggets lost their backup center, Jonas Valanciunas. The inexperienced big men like Peyton Watson are doing a great job locking the frontcourt. Yet fans are anticipating Jokic’s fourth MVP title.

Nikola Jokic’s appearance heals Nuggets Nation

Although the Nuggets have not given a clear timeline, analysts estimate Nikola Jokic could miss as much as 17 games this month. It puts his MVP eligibility in jeopardy if he doesn’t meet the 65-game criteria. That’s the last thing fans want.

But watching him arrive in Cleveland looking chippy is a sign fans are going to take of an earlier return. “He will be back mid January. He still getting MVP lol.”

The cynics don’t want Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have an easy win. But Jokic’s rapid bounce-back just shows he’s built differently. “From barely walking to walking and frowning to smiling and walking, maybe he isn’t human.”

The Serbian star has not let Mile High City get too down either. He’s taken every opportunity to assure fans through messages and gestures. This is one of them making us wonder if the injury was that bad. “Bruh he’s walking better than before the injury…”

They’re even starting to think that doctors are exaggerating by asking, “Are we sure that he will be out for 4 weeks?” That hyperextension puts any player at the risk of a ligament tear. So medical staff won’t take any chances, the same as they didn’t let Wemby return to the game though he claims he was fine.

But we can’t totally get rid of that anxiety. The fact that he and Braun even travelled to Cleveland raised concerns. “Why isn’t he at home back in Denver resting getting treatment? What good is he in a hotel traveling sitting on the bench, not being able to play ? Let hom get some rest at home.”

Or maybe, in the moment, we were all afraid. “Seems like the injury looked so bad because it scared him more than anything. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Rest and heal up Joker. 🤞”

We can rest easy though. The Joker is recovering well and quick.