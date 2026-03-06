Fans Spot Fiancée Anamaria Goltes’ Instagram Move Amid Concerns Over Luka Doncic’s Relationship

Under normal circumstances, maybe Luka Doncic would’ve loved the focus to shift away from his defensive drawbacks and the Lakers’ struggles. But maybe not in this way. Now the scrutiny is on the digital footprint of his longtime fiancée (or maybe not). Anamaria Goltes and Doncic welcomed their second daughter in December 2025. However, almost three months later, their relationship is reportedly on the rocks. And fans think they’ve found all the clues about their breakup.

Amateur online sleuths aka fans have ignited a wave of speculation across X and Instagram, suggesting a potential rift between the childhood sweethearts. The primary catalyst for this was the discovery that Goltes appeared to have “scrubbed” her Instagram profile of several significant milestones in their relationship that didn’t include their daughters.

Most significantly, she deleted or archived (some claim they can still see it) the pinned post of Doncic’s viral proposal on Lake Bled. She’s also removed an entire highlight series of her Stories with Luka. The highlights of their daughters, her work and travel are still up.

The speculation intensified after fans noticed that the Lakers star had recently begun following Outer Banks star, Madelyn Cline on Instagram. While social media follows are common among athletes and entertainers, the timing and the perceived absence of Doncic from Goltes’ recent online activity has led many to wonder if the couple is navigating a quiet separation.

Observers pointed out that throughout January and February 2026, Goltes shared multiple carousels reflecting on the past ten years of her life. “A decade of good times, hard lessons, and everything in between. Plenty of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a single moment ❤️” she wrote under the pictures that mostly featured her and a couple with her older daughter, Gabriela. Their youngest and the father of her children was not in the throwback.

She, however, shared another recap that prominently featured her engagement ring. That confused her followers who are curious if their relationship is still intact.

Splitsville for Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes?

Speculation about their separation began in January from Goltes’ post. Despite the decade being defined by Doncic’s rise to NBA stardom and the birth of their two children, the Lakers star was notably absent from the photos. It spurred the hawk-eyed Internet users to keep an eye on their online activity when they noticed Goltes doing a digital detox of Doncic on her page.

They’ve also noticed she’s been absent from Luka Doncic’s feed and his games. However, it could be because she was pregnant. She gave birth in their native Slovenia and Doncic took a break from the Lakers schedule to be with her during that time.

They used to be one of the most enduring relationships in the current NBA sphere, dating back long before Doncic’s fame. They met as kids when they were 11 and began dating a few years later in their teens.

Doncic proposed to her on July 7, 2023, i.e. 7/7, a nod to his jersey number #77. That same year, their first child, Gabriela was born. While Doncic has been settling in Los Angeles since the 2025 trade, Goltes and Gabriela reportedly didn’t make the move yet. Their younger daughter, Olivia, was born in December 2025.

Last month, Slavic media claimed that the couple are going through a rough patch but not neccesarily broken up. Despite the recent digital silence, Doncic has historically been fiercely protective of his private life.

The more rational side of the Internet interprets this move as a desire for privacy following the birth of their second child. For now, the “breakup” remains firmly in the realm of fan theory, as neither Doncic nor Goltes has issued an official statement regarding their status.