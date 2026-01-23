Fans Turn On LeBron James After Controversial Dwyane Wade Moment vs Clippers

What was supposed to be a fairytale 23rd year in the NBA has quickly turned into a nightmare for LeBron James. After missing 14 games due to a sciatica injury, the production also took a hit. He is averaging the fewest points of his career, barring the rookie season. Naturally, fans are tired and have found another reason to question the commitment of the Lakers’ superstar.

This time, even Dwyane Wade got dragged into this controversy, which was from the fourth quarter, where the Lakers were trailing the Clippers. With 42.5 seconds left, LeBron James and co. were behind by 8, so there was a chance for a fightback. During the timeout, fans saw the 4x NBA champion talking to Dwyane Wade, who was continuing his play-calling duty for Prime from the booth.

The video spread online, and fans began to question Bron’s focus. Talking to former teammate and best friend Dwyane Wade was not the problem. The netizens appreciated the duo when they first met on the court during the warm-up. Wade called LeBron, said something, and started laughing, as former Heat teammates shared an emotional moment.

This is not the first time LeBron James’ focus has been questioned by fans, whether for a lack of effort on defense or for unintentionally ignoring his head coach’s orders.

It was during the game against the Suns in December, in the third quarter, as the Lakers were trailing 94-73. Only 55 seconds were remaining for the quarter, so there was no need for the head coach, JJ Redick, to call for a timeout. But he had to, since LeBron was not responding to his call. The Lakers superstar was fully engaged in something else: chatting and laughing with the Suns’ bench.

Luka had the ball dribbling forward, and the play continued without LeBron realizing it. It was a light-hearted exchange, but Bron was completely absorbed in his interaction with Phoenix’s bench players.

Fans troll LeBron James

His 23 points against the Clippers were his fourth-lowest score this month. The inconsistency throughout the game was on display. In the first quarter, he had just 4 points, shooting just 1-4. The same thing continued in the third quarter, where he had 5 points, but again shot 1-4. That’s why a netizen boldly commented, “LeBum has no shame.”

Even former NBA star Rashad McCants noticed LeBron’s style of play, which doesn’t help his team. He even questioned whether LeBron James is setting the right example as a leader. Another fan echoed the sentiment and said, “He’s not serious at all anymore. He doesn’t play badly, but his heart just ain’t in the game anymore.” This prompted a fan to simply ask for the 41-year-old to retire, “Bron needs to retire.”

In fact, against the Clippers, LeBron even conceded 4 turnovers, which was after conceding 6 against the Denver Nuggets. In the month of January, the 4x NBA champion has played in 11 games and in 5 of them he has given away more than 3 turnovers. Now, keeping this context, a fan of Luka Doncic did not appreciate King James’ focus on Dwyane Wade. “As a Luka fan myself, I think this is embarrassing.”

The conversation with D-Wade hardly lasted a few seconds, but it came at a time when the Lakers were behind. That’s why a fan dejectedly wrote. “Ain’t they losing😭.” The scrutiny on LeBron James always been high since his debut in 2003. With the rise of social media, his unintentional moments also get highlighted as his performance continues to be in trouble.