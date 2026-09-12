Fans Urge Luka Doncic to Make the Call as Ex-Mavs Reunion Opportunity Emerges After Jonathan Kuminga Failure

After striking out on Jonathan Kuminga, Los Angeles is still searching for more athleticism and defensive versatility on the wing. And the Lakers are being linked to a former Dallas teammate of Luka Doncic. With just weeks remaining before the training camp, fans don’t want to lose another target.

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Luka Doncic already showed last summer that he was willing to get involved when the Lakers were building around him. His personal outreach helped convince Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton to join Los Angeles. This offseason, his influence became even more apparent. ESPN reported that the Lakers’ search for an A-list center was driven by the Slovenian’s directive, and Rob Pelinka traded for Walker Kessler.

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Luka was reportedly excited about the new-look roster, while Hardy arrived with an existing connection to the Lakers star from their Dallas days. And that is why fans are now asking Doncic to make another call and this for Derrick Jones Jr. On the Third Apron Podcast, Tomer Azarly stated why the veteran Clippers star could be on his way out.

“I think sometimes agents see different opportunities around the league to play more, make more money, contend for a championship potentially so that could also weigh into it. If they see a better opportunity elsewhere, they’ll approach the Clippers and the Clippers, in good faith, will try to get them where they want to go.”

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That naturally opened the door to speculation about Jones, especially with the Lakers looking for athleticism on the wing. But Azarly quickly pushed back on one report suggesting the former Maverick had already asked out.

“To address a recent post I saw, Derrick Jones Jr. has not requested a trade from the Clippers, per source. Both he and the team have a great relationship and the two sides are open to extension talks to keep the forward in Los Angeles.”

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So, there is no trade request to chase right now. Any potential Lakers pursuit would require the Clippers to actually become willing to move Jones. Still, the situation has led to fans pleading with Luka Doncic.

Fans ask Luka Doncic to use his influence

The Lakers spent much of the offseason searching for an athletic forward who could complement their superstar, and Kuminga appeared to offer one of the biggest upside plays available.

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The 23-year-old ultimately chose Minnesota on a two-year, $12.4 million deal after the Lakers and Hawks discussed a potential sign-and-trade.

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Los Angeles missed out on that package of youth and athleticism. To avoid the same mistake with the Jones pursuit, fans are flooding social media with one request to Luka Doncic.

“LUKA MAKE THE CALL BRO PLS.”

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Jones would provide a different version of the same idea. He is older and does not carry Kuminga’s offensive upside, but his game is more defined.

During the 2025-26 season, the Clippers star averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.9% from three. He also averaged one block per game. More importantly, Jones has already shown that he can thrive without dominating the ball next to Luka Doncic.

“@lukadoncic bring the boy back.”

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Let’s not forget, Jones spent the 2023-24 season alongside Doncic in Dallas, helping the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals. Their chemistry was clear.

Jones gave Dallas an athletic wing who could defend, run the floor and finish plays created by Doncic. That relationship is now making Lakers fans wonder if the five-time All-Star should pick up the phone again.

“we have unfinished business to do big bro make the call.”

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It’s not just Luka Doncic who was getting tagged on social media. Even the Lakers GM receveid the same directive from the fans.

“Pelinka getting me DJJ by the deadline I’m shaking.”

The idea gained even more traction when one fan tagged Jones directly, pointing toward a hypothetical Lakers lineup that included the former Mavericks wing.

The “LINEUP ANALYZER – Five-Man Unit” graphic for the 2025-26 season projected a strong two-way group, showing a +15.04 net rating per 100 possessions, with a 124.15 offensive rating and 109.11 defensive rating.

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“Ay big bro, i’m js 👀”

For now, none of the fan messages amounts to a trade. Jones has not requested one, and his relationship with the Clippers remains strong. But after missing on Kuminga, the Lakers have another athletic wing connected to Luka Doncic’s past.