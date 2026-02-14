Fans Witness “Robbery” at Celebrity All-Star Game After Tacko Fall Loses MVP Award to Rome Flynn

In a game that featured a 7-foot-6 giant overwhelming everything in sight, the MVP trophy somehow ended up in the hands of a 6-foot-1 actor – again. What is usually a lighthearted footnote of All-Star Weekend turned into a full-blown debate after Team Giannis, guided by Giannis Antetokounmpo, edged Team Anthony, coached by Anthony Anderson, in the 2026 Celebrity All-Star Game.

Instead of rewarding the game’s most dominant force, voters handed the MVP to Rome Flynn for the second straight year – a decision that immediately had fans crying robbery.

While Flynn delivered an efficient scoring night and knocked down timely threes, it was Tacko Fall who controlled the game’s rhythm, swallowed the paint and turned every possession near the rim into an adventure. His impact was impossible to ignore, and once his full stat line surfaced, the outrage only grew louder.

Fall finished the night with 20 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks, single-handedly turning the Celebrity All-Star Game into a showcase of vertical dominance. It wasn’t just productive, it was overwhelming. In a setting typically defined by fast breaks and open jumpers, he imposed something resembling actual rim protection and rebounding hierarchy.

By comparison, Rome Flynn delivered a solid, crowd-pleasing performance – 17 points on efficient shooting, including three makes from beyond the arc. He hit timely shots and played with confidence. But the statistical gap, particularly on the glass and defensively, is what fueled the backlash.

Fall’s presence in the paint was predictably overwhelming from the opening tip, and he almost completely sealed off the paint, forcing Team Anthony to take tough jumpers. At 7’6″, he stood almost a foot taller than almost anyone else on the court, even San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who was present to conduct tipoff between the two sides.

At one point, Flynn even threw an alley-oop to Fall for the slam, and together, the duo, combined with former NBA hooper Jeremy Lin, looked completely unstoppable. After the game, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who logged a team-high 18 points for team Anthony, talked about the opposing team’s amazing offensive night.

“Jeremy Lin hit an eight-point shot,” he began. “Tacko Fall went off … like what are we supposed to do? Most of us are normal people. We have to have big faces out here. Keep the celebrities coming.”

One of the highlights of the game wasn’t even an in-game moment, but the half-time performance by five-member K-pop group CORTIS, marking the first K-pop artist to headline the performance.

Fans React to Tacko Fall’s MVP Snub In Celebrity All-Star Game

Social media was divided almost immediately after the final buzzer and awards showcase, with many believing that Tacko Fall had done enough to secure the MVP trophy after posting some insane stats.

Imago Feb 13, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tacko Fall of Team 1 jumps for a lay-up as Cody Jones of Team 2 defends during the NBA All Star Celebrity Game at Kia Forum. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

“I can’t believe they robbed @tackofall of the #RufflesCelebGame MVP like that. The leading scorer on the winning team. The first person ever with a 20+ double-double in the Celebrity Game. Plus 5 blocks. And they give it to the guy who made a few threes. SMH”

This fan highlighted the historic stat line and defensive presence Fall starred in, arguing that his impact far outweighed Flynn’s.

For many fans, the debate wasn’t about Flynn being undeserving – it was about whether the award truly reflected the most impactful player on the floor. In a game where one player controlled possessions, dictated space, and essentially erased second chances, the MVP vote felt more narrative-driven than performance-based.

And that’s why this year’s Celebrity MVP didn’t feel like a harmless All-Star footnote. It felt like a decision that ignored dominance in favor of familiarity.

Others saw this performance as a showcase of something bigger than just an MVP debate. “Taco making his case for a 2 way nba contract.”

That comment suggested that Fall showcased enough for NBA teams to give him another chance. He last played in the 2021-22 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers following two seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he was a fan favorite.

Another group believed the outcome was more about optics than Fall’s production.

“Gotta give it to a ‘celebrity.'”

Since the event is branded as a Celebrity Game, many observers felt the award favored entertainers over current professional players, regardless of the box score.

A lot of the criticism targeted Rome Flynn directly, calling out the Bold and the Beautiful star.

“That try hard Rome Flynn stole Tacko Fall mvp lol.”

While partially tongue-in-cheek, the comment reflected the dominant sentiment that Flynn’s effort and shot-making wasn’t even comparable to Fall’s overall dominance.

Finally, some just bluntly dismissed the voting process altogether.

“S—s rigged.”

That response captured the extreme frustration of a portion of fans who felt the decision had little to do with on-court impact.