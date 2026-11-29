Giannis Antetokounmpo had started 728 consecutive regular-season games, a streak dating back to December 2015, when the Clippers were his opponent the last time he came off the bench. On Sunday in Cleveland, that streak ended minutes before tip-off. The reason was a left Achilles issue. For a Heat team that traded for him this summer, those words carry weight.

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Insider Tim Reynolds relayed the news about Giannis’ injury status from the arena.

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“Giannis has a left Achilles issue. He is questionable for today. Not starting,” he wrote on X, adding, “He has not played as a reserve since Dec. 16, 2015.”

The late change was unexpected. Miami released a starting lineup including Giannis Antetokounmpo about 30 minutes before the game. Seven minutes later the team announced that Bobby Portis would replace him.

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The Heat said he “is experiencing left Achilles discomfort” and listed him as questionable. He also appeared fit in warmups. Ira Winderman reported that Giannis was riding a bike in the tunnel just behind the Heat bench, a detail that fans saw as a sign he was being evaluated until the last minute.

He did play. Antetokounmpo entered just over three minutes into the game, and reports said he was upgraded to available and checked in during play, becoming a reserve for the first time since 2015. He made an immediate impact despite the scare.

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The Heat were coming off a 108-105 win over the Knicks on Friday, and Antetokounmpo had been averaging 28.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists through 17 games.

The Heat had not given a timeline or cause. The team has not provided details about the severity of the issue or when it began, and it is only described as discomfort, not a diagnosis of any specific injury.

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The reaction from Heat supporters and NBA fans was quick and mostly cautious.

One fan tied the injury to a broader concern: “If stuff like this don’t make yall stop sports betting idk what will.”

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Others focused on the word “discomfort.”

“If it’s just discomfort doesn’t mean anything tore right? If so sit him a week idc,” one fan wrote.

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Another fan asked, “Please rest Giannis. An Achilles tear is not worth”.

A fourth wanted him to skip the game altogether.

“Sit this one out GA. No need to risk anything for a regular season game,” the fan said.

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The calls for caution reflect Antetokounmpo’s recent history. Over his last three seasons with the Bucks, he missed more than 40 games, including six playoff contests in 2024, because of injuries. His last season was even worse; he played only 36 games in 2025-26 due to calf and knee injuries, and the Heat have said he came to Miami determined to stay healthy.

That context is why fans are asking for rest. The Heat are 11-7, so a short break would cost little, while a serious injury would hurt a team built around him. If Antetokounmpo’s condition lingers, the Heat will rely on Bam Adebayo more on offense, and Davion Mitchell has emerged as a reliable contributor, which is a plan Erik Spoelstra can fall back on

For now, the facts are limited. Giannis Antetokounmpo played, the team called it discomfort, and no further update has been given. What happens at the next practice, and whether he starts the next game, will show if the scare was minor. Until then, fans will keep watching Giannis Antetokounmpo’s every step.