“Far Better Player Than Austin Reaves”: Prominent LA Radio Host Hits Back After His Controversial Take Resurfaces

Jorge Sedano is standing by his controversial Desmond Bane over Austin Reaves comparison, even after the old take resurfaced on social media. During a discussion with Scott Kaplan on ESPN LA, Sedano defended his 2025 assessment, arguing that Bane was a more complete player at the time. However, he also acknowledged how much Reaves has improved since then.

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The debate returned after Kaplan told Sedano that their old conversation had appeared on his Twitter timeline. Recalling the original statement, Kaplan said, “This morning I woke up and on my timeline on Twitter there was a conversation we had had going back to 2025 about Desmond Bain being traded and you saying that Desmond Bane is a far better player than Austin Reaves,” Kaplan said to revisit Sedano’s old claim.

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The original comparison was shared by ESPN Los Angeles on June 18, 2025. The post read: “Desmond Bane is a WAY better player than Austin Reaves.” – @Sedano calls out “delusional” Lakers fans. It highlighted Sedano’s strong position on the two players and his criticism of Lakers supporters who believed Reaves was better.

When Kaplan revisited the argument, Sedano first acknowledged Reaves’ development.

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“And at that time he was, and a credit to Austin Reaves who’s become a better player,” Sedano said.

However, Sedano maintained that his original assessment reflected how the two players were performing at that stage of their careers.

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“Right, at that time he was, Desmond Bane was a more complete player than Austin Reaves by a large margin. Because Austin Reaves, still not a great defender, but at least not what he was back then, which was a minus defender,” Sedano explained.

Jorge Sedano Stands By His Desmond Bane Comparison

Kaplan acknowledged that the comparison could look different depending on the period being evaluated. He argued that Reaves had the clear advantage when judging their performances that season, although he noted that they were only 11 games into it at the time of the recording.

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“If you just looked at this year, and I know we’re only 11 games in, Austin Reaves wins all day, every day. Right now,” Kaplan said.

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That distinction is central to the discussion. Sedano was defending his assessment of the players in 2025, rather than claiming that Bane was necessarily the better player at the time of the newer conversation.

Kaplan initially thought Sedano was about to address the online criticism surrounding the resurfaced take. But Sedano made it clear that he was not particularly concerned about social media reactions.

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“I don’t care. I literally only am on like social media during the show. Like after that, it’s very rare I’m on social media,” Sedano said.

Sedano then reiterated his original assessment, saying, “And by the way, a year and a half ago or two years ago, Desmond Bane was better than Austin Reaves.”

Kaplan immediately reacted, telling the audience, “You guys hear that? He’s doubling down.”

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Sedano questioned that characterization and explained that his opinion was based on how the two players were performing at the time.

“I mean, am I doubling down? I mean, you can just look at the way they were playing at that particular time. I don’t need to say anything else,” Sedano responded.

He also made sure to credit Reaves for the progress he has made offensively.

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“But Austin Reaves, a credit to him, his offensive game has exploded. And that’s great. Listen, I like Austin Reaves. Who doesn’t?” Sedano added.

Sedano’s defence of his original take ultimately comes with an acknowledgement that Reaves has developed significantly since their initial comparison. While he continues to stand by his assessment of Bane in 2025, he also recognizes the Lakers guard’s offensive growth.